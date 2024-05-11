Nobara's return is looming in Jujutsu Kaisen and chapter 259 spoilers prove it

Earlier this week, the spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen’s upcoming official release were leaked, bringing with them an early look at chapter 259 which fans were incredibly grateful for. Much of this gratitude stems from how exciting and revelatory an issue it is, featuring a shocking death of a fan-favorite and offering significant info on Sukuna’s flame Cursed Technique.

However, the highlight was undoubtedly the return of a Jujutsu Kaisen fan-favorite character in the form of Aoi Todo, who had been unseen and unheard of since the Shibuya Incident arc. This was somewhat understandable, as he lost his Cursed Technique during this arc which made it difficult for him to have any major relevance to subsequent plotlines.

Likewise, his return in chapter 259 is particularly exciting for many because his Boogie Woogie Cursed Technique is back in action. However, there are some fans who were disappointed that Todo had come back, yet Kugisaki Nobara’s status has still yet to be hinted at. Ironically, however, Jujutsu Kaisen’s upcoming official release is the strongest piece of evidence for Nobara’s return thus far.

Nobara’s return all but guaranteed in Jujutsu Kaisen following Todo’s reappearance

One of the biggest reasons why Nobara’s return in Jujutsu Kaisen seems more likely than ever stems from Aoi Todo’s dialogue with Mei Mei during chapter 259’s events. As the two plot his return to the battlefield and how they’ll work together to act as a safety net for the others, Todo uses the word “resonance” to describe why they need to hide this plan from Yuji. The full context is Todo’s concern that telling Yuji will allow Sukuna to somehow discover this failsafe plan.

Immediately, the use of the word “resonance” here is incredibly interesting, as that’s the exact word used to describe one application of Nobara’s innate Cursed Technique. While already too suspicious to seem like a coincidence, Todo is shown to be using this word to describe the relationship between Yuji and Sukuna’s souls. He asserts that they still have a connection which runs thick thanks to their sharing one body for such a long time.

While the references are already too overt to be coincidental, the topic of conversation between Todo and Mei Mei is also clearly alluding to the need for Nobara. Her return will likely sever this connection between Yuji and Sukuna, allowing Yuji (and the reader) to be let in on whatever other plans are being hidden from him currently.

There’s also the fact that Nobara would be indispensable against Sukuna in the effort to get him out of Megumi’s body. By attacking his soul directly, she can severely hamper the type of sorcery he’s able to do, as well as how effectively he can perform said sorcery. This was proven both earlier on in the Shinjuku arc via Yuji’s effects on Sukuna, and earlier in Jujutsu Kaisen via Nobara’s attacks on Mahito.

Further supporting the idea of Nobara’s imminent return is the connection she and Todo have as two people thought to have been fully removed from the story following the Shibuya arc. It’s also well documented that the series weaves in themes of cycles throughout various plotlines within. Fittingly, Todo got injured after Nobara in Shibuya, and is now the first to return between them in Shinjuku; in other words, the cycle in which fans last saw the pair is now being reversed.

While this is all technically speculative as of this article’s writing, it serves as very strong evidence for the fruition of a plotline which fans have been looking forward to. Hopefully Nobara’s return does occur in the Shinjuku arc, and preferably sooner rather than later given how the battle is going.

