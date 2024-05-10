Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 confirms Yuji swapped bodies with a Special Grade Sorcerer, but it wasn't Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 has recently been leaked and it had a lot of significant moments. One of the most interesting details was who Yuji Itadori swapped bodies with, prior to the current battle with Ryomen Sukuna. It had been confirmed in previous chapters that Ui Ui, Mei Mei's younger brother, could make Yuji swap bodies with two people during that month and one of them was Kusakabe. So, most fans were expecting to discover who the other person was.

A lot of people assumed that Yuji swapped bodies with Satoru Gojo for greater development, but Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 revealed that he switched with Yuta Okkotsu, another Special Grade sorcerer. This makes sense in hindsight because Yuta has a lot of different abilities that can be quite useful to make Yuji's training a lot easier, especially given the circumstances at the time.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 revealed that Yuji swapped bodies with Yuta

Yuji swapped bodies with Yuta (Image via MAPPA).

The main focus of the chapter was the effects of Sukuna's Fire Arrow, the death of Choso right in front of Yuji, and the return of Aoi Todo. But another interesting detail was the moment when the protagonist confirmed that he swapped bodies with Yuta Okkotsu. After switching bodies with Kusakabe, several fans had theorized that Yuji was going to swap with Satoru Gojo, considering the latter's power and natural abilities.

However, Yuta turned out to be the ultimate choice because he has immense amounts of Cursed Energy, which serves for constant training. Also, he has the ability to copy other people's Cursed Techniques. This can give Yuji the capacity to learn certain abilities with greater ease and having the body of someone who is used to that flexibility of sorts makes a lot of sense as well.

This also gives context to the comment made by Yuta when fighting Sukuna, stating that the sorcerers had "cheated" to get stronger during this month. Now, it is understandable that they were using Ui Ui's Cursed Technique for quicker results.

The aftermath of this chapter

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 saw the death of Choso and the return of Todo (Image via MAPPA).

Perhaps the most notorious moment in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259, and the one that has been creating the most noise online, was the death of Choso at the hands of Sukuna. Yuji's brother used whatever strength he had left to protect him and ended up dying in the process, which served as another breaking point for the protagonist, although Aoi Todo came back to help him once again.

Another important point that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 highlighted was the fact that Sukuna, while still dominating the battle, is still harmed by the constant demands of fighting several sorcerers one after the other. Considering Todo's arrival and the flashback of his discussion with Mei Mei, there is an argument to be made that he perhaps has a plan for this battle.

Final thoughts

It was confirmed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 that Yuji Itadori switched bodies with Yuta Okkotsu during the month before the current battle with Ryomen Sukuna. While a lot of fans assumed he swapped bodies with Satoru Gojo, Yuta being the ultimate choice has come as a pleasant surprise.

