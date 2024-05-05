Jujutsu Kaisen theory hints Yuji is fighting Sukuna's entire family

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257, it was revealed that Sukuna and Itadori Yuji were connected through blood. Since this reveal, the fandom of the series has been a mess, speculating about the author's intentions by linking the main protagonist with the main antagonist.

But Sukuna might not be the only person the sorcerers are going against, as there could be another family member of the King of Curses who might have brought the situation to where it is right now.

This could be Sukuna's mother, which most fans speculate Tengen to be. Tengen has been foreshadowed as the person who gave birth to the King of Curses numerous times, especially in the previous couple of chapters. With Kenjaku also having a close relation to Sukuna, Itadori Yuji and the sorcerers could have been destined to doom before the series even started.

Why Itadori could be fighting Sukuna's entire family since the start of Jujutsu Kaisen

Sukuna revealing his relationship with Itadori (Image via Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257, Sukuna revealed that he ate his twin brother while he was still inside the womb of their mother. The soul of this brother landed in the hands of Kenjaku, who reincarnated him as Jin Itadori, thus making the King of Curses and the protagonist blood-related.

This meant that the mother was malnourished, due to which she couldn't provide nutrition to her infants. But why would she do so? Before answering this question, let's dive into discovering who Sukuna's mother could be. For this purpose, there are two key hints in the manga series.

Kenjaku and Tengen visiting Sukuna's human corpse (Image via Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220, Kenjaku visited the Holy Mountain of Hida where one of Tengen's pure barriers was present, which were created around Japan to suppress cursed spirit suppression. Here, he found the corpse of the human Sukuna from the Heian Era, which was preserved by Tengen, indicating that the latter could be hanging onto some feelings with Sukuna.

Moreover, during an encounter between Sukuna and Kenjaku, the latter compared the former to the King of Curses, indicating that these two could be related somehow. Lastly, Tengen's human form was revealed in volume 23. She was a frail girl who seemed malnourished, similar to the condition Sukuna's mother was facing.

So, combining all these points, Sukuna's mother could be Tengen. So, why would Tengen starve herself when she was pregnant? This could be related to the Buddhist ritual where a person starved to death to achieve a form of enlightenment. This enlightenment for Tengen could be to give birth to the strongest sorcerer in history, Ryomen Sukuna.

The "Buddhist" part could be related to the position of Sukuna's corpse inside Tengen's barrier, the Sokushinbutsu. Tengen could have also avoided the Culling Games if the pure barriers were removed in time. But he wanted to risk it, which resulted in one of the biggest calamities in jujutsu history.

Kenjaku (in the body of Geto) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Other than Tengen, Kenjaku could also be a close, or distant, relative of the King of Curses. As the series has showcased in the previous chapters, they share a "promise" from their early days. Moreover, Kenjaku brought the King of Curses his corpse as a souvenir when the former visited the Holy Mountain of Hida alongside Sukuna's mother, Tengen.

So, Tengen willingly giving birth to the strongest sorcerer who would later lead to the demise of the jujutsu society, and Kenjaku continuously creating hurdles for the jujutsu society could be an indicator that Itadori Yuji and his fellow sorcerers could be fighting Sukuna's family from the very start of the series.

