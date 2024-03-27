Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Tengen stronger than Gojo? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen is centered around combat and power for the most part in the story, which is depicted heavily through the character of Satoru Gojo. He is often regarded as the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer of the modern era and, to a degree, he became the benchmark of how powerful most characters are, which has prompted comparisons with other characters, including Master Tengen.

Tengen is a centuries-old sorcerer, originally a woman, whose special abilities allow her to become near immortal and create barriers that protect Jujutsu society from Curses.

Therefore, it makes sense that many Jujutsu Kaisen fans would like to know if Tengen is stronger than Gojo or at least is at a similar level, especially considering that people have never seen the former in combat. However, all the information given in the manga suggests that Satoru is a lot more powerful.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining who is stronger between Tengen and Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen

There is really no information on how strong Tengen is as a sorcerer. While most sorcerers from previous eras have proven to be quite powerful, only Ryomen Sukuna has been depicted to be stronger than Satoru Gojo, with Uraume being easily dispatched by him and Kenjaku coming up with constant plans and strategies to remove him from the battlefield.

Therefore, it seems fairly certain that Gojo is stronger than Tengen, although is worth pointing out that the latter has shown no interest in fighting throughout the series. Instead, Tengen has mostly focused on creating the barriers for Jujutsu society.

While those abilities certainly make Tengen one of the most useful sorcerers in the history of the series, there is also no arguing that creating barriers doesn't indicate if a person has the strength to fight someone like Gojo.

However, this is all speculation, as the series has not shown any of Tengen's exploits during the early days of the character's existence, which is something that makes this discussion all the more difficult. Therefore, based on the evidence that 254 chapters of the manga have given the audience thus far, Gojo is more powerful than Tengen.

The importance of the Hidden Inventory arc

Geto, Gojo, and Toji during the Hidden Inventory arc (Image via MAPPA).

The Hidden Inventory arc, which is based around Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo protecting Master Tengen's Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, is a pivotal moment in Jujutsu Kaisen since it set in motion a lot of different events.

This arc pushed Geto into madness, allowed Kenjaku to snatch his body several years later, kept Tengen from getting a new body, and even changed Gojo's outlook on life because of the events that took place during the time.

Although it is an arc that mostly serves to flesh out Gojo's character and further explain Geto's actions, it also has a major role throughout the series since there are a lot of different snowball effects that changed things forever in the story. This is an instrumental aspect of the story and was the direct result of Master Tengen's need for a vessel, which is also connected to Yuki Tsukumo rejecting to do the process before Riko.

Final thoughts

Based on the information that the Jujutsu Kaisen series has offered till date in the manga thus far, there is nothing that suggests that Master Tengen is stronger than Satoru Gojo.

However, it is imperative to note that the story has never shown the full extent of Tengen's power, and only Sukuna has proven to be stronger than Gojo throughout the series.

