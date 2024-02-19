Jujutsu Kaisen's academic stats prove that Gojo's legacy is carried by his dumbest students

Jujutsu Kaisen is always going to be associated with Satoru Gojo since he is probably the most popular character in the franchise and also one of the most important, regarding the plot. Gojo's position as the strongest sorcerer in the modern era had a lot of ramifications for several plot points, and one that is often overlooked is his influence on his students.

Most Jujutsu Kaisen fans agree that Gojo has never been one of the best sensei when it comes to explaining abilities and developing his students, but he has always bet on them surpassing the current generation. However, based on recent information, there is a very ironic detail: his most successful students in the series have been the ones who have fared the worst in academics.

Satoru Gojo's best students in Jujutsu Kaisen were the ones with the worst grades

The Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook, which focuses on giving the fandom a lot of fun and anecdotical details of the franchise, also shares some interesting facts, such as the grades of the Jujutsu sorcerers from both Kyoto and Tokyo. And it has been shown that the most prominent students that Satoru Gojo had in the series are among the worst in academics.

Kinji Hakari, Yuta Okkotsu, Yuji Itadori, and Maki Zen'in have been Gojo's students who have fared better compared to the rest and are also among the worst at academics, especially when contrasting with the Kyoto students. As a fun fact, Aoi Todo, despite the comedic nature of his character, was revealed to be the one with the best grades between the two schools.

Of course, grades in academics are never going to say anything about how these characters are going to perform in Jujutsu sorcery, but it serves as a fun way of showing Gojo's legacy. The character was killed by Ryomen Sukuna during their battle, and now it is up to his students to defeat the King of Curses and save the world, with the latter being part of what Gojo always wanted to achieve as a teacher.

The legacy of the Kyoto and Tokyo students

Maki, Yuta, and Todo, some of the most prominent students from Kyoto and Tokyo (Image via MAPPA).

The Kyoto and Tokyo students in Jujutsu Kaisen have had a lot of different fates throughout the series, which has led to several discussions of how author Gege Akutami has used these characters. While many of them have been heralded as the next generation of Jujutsu sorcery, the truth of the matter is that many of them failed to live up to their potential.

The Kyoto students are a very good example of this trend, especially considering how many of them either died or were quickly removed from the plot. Mai Zen'in mostly worked as a motivation for her sister Mai, and the most prominent character of that group, Aoi Todo, lost any kind of plot relevance after losing his hand in the Shibuya Incident arc, to the point he has not made an appearance ever since in the manga.

The Tokyo students have had a greater success rate, with the aforementioned Yuji, Maki, Hakari, and Yuta being the strongest sorcerers between the two schools. However, most fans agree that characters like Nobara Kugisaki and Megumi Fushiguro were mostly wasted throughout the vast majority of the series, with the former being killed in Shibuya and the latter having several plot points underdeveloped.

Final thoughts

The Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook has shown that Hakari, Yuji, Yuta, and Maki, Satoru Gojo's most successful students, are among the worst when it comes to academics. They have some of the worst grades between the Tokyo and Kyoto students, which says a lot about Gojo's legacy as a student.