Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 spoilers: Yuji reunites with Megumi as Maki steps in between Yuta vs. Sukuna

Readers eagerly waited for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 to reveal the outcome of Yuta’s attack on Sukuna. The alleged spoilers released today did not disappoint. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, January 19, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 12.

In the previous chapter, Yuta’s Domain Expansion was explained as Sukuna figured out their plans. Yuta’s Domain employed Jacob’s Ladder as the sure-hit attack. Yuji used his attacks to weaken the connection between Sukuna and Megumi. Yuta copied and used Cleave against Sukuna which shocked the Curse.

Disclaimer: This article contains alleged spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 spoilers and raw scans show Yuji meeting Megumi’s soul as Sukuna overpowers Yuta

According to the alleged spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 23.”

The chapter begins with Sukuna asking how Yuta was able to copy his Technique. Yuta asks if Sukuna was able to retrieve his 20th finger, heavily implying that he has ingested it. He and Yuji continue to attack Sukuna. Yuji blinds the Curse by spitting blood into his eyes.

Sukuna decides to use the World-Cutting Slash, which will weaken his defense against Yuta’s Jacob’s Ladder, which is being employed by his Domain. However, Yuta continues his assault and refuses to allow Sukuna any chance at an offense. Meanwhile, Yuji pushes himself to the brink in order to reach Megumi.

A flashback reveals that Yuji had learned from Hana and Angel how to apply Jacob’s Ladder properly to separate Megumi from Sukuna. At present, the boy’s blood, which was smeared on Sukuna’s face, explodes as Yuji breaks into the space between Sukuna and Megumi’s souls.

Yuji immediately asks Megumi to wake up. However, while his and Yuta’s calculations regarding the technicalities of rescuing Megumi work out perfectly, it appears that Megumi himself has no will left to live. He begs Yuji to stop, saying that this is enough.

Meanwhile, Sukuna shatters Yuta’s Domain Expansion by invoking three chants for his Cursed Technique:

“Dragon Scales. Repel. Pair of Meteors/Falling Stars.”

While none of them die, Yuta, Yuji, and Rika all get injured by Sukuna’s slashes. However, Maki Zen’in jumps into the battle and attacks Sukuna. The preview states:

“The strike of the fierce sorcerer without cursed energy.”

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 spoilers, the manga will go on a break again next week in the Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 13. The series will return with Chapter 252 in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 14 on March 4. Find the complete Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 release details here.