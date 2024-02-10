Jujutsu Kaisen: Every Cursed Technique copied by Yuta's Domain

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 spoilers were released and it delivered the absolute onslaught of Yuta and Yuji against Sukuna. Although many fans expected Yuta to get swiftly defeated by Sukuna one way or the other, the actual chapter ended up being completely different.

Throughout the chapter, Yuta unveiled his huge arsenal of copied techniques which included his staples like cursed speech as well as Sky manipulation that he acquired during the Culling Games arc, and many other cursed techniques that no fan expected to be copied.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Jacob's Ladder, Sky Manipulation, and 4 other cursed techniques that Yuta's domain has copied

1) Hana Kurusu's cursed technique: Jacob's Ladder

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 spoilers confirm Yuta's acquisition of Hana Kurusu's Jacob's ladder cursed technique, disclosed by Sukuna. Although not explicitly demonstrated, Sukuna's acknowledgment confirms Yuta's mastery of the technique.

Activating it conjures a four-winged trumpet and a multi-layered magic array in the sky. Sounding the trumpet releases a pillar of light engulfing the target, within which cherubic beings appear. These beings eradicate any curse bathed in the light, including it without prejudice. Yuta's acquisition of Jacob's ladder adds another potent ability to his arsenal, enhancing his prowess in battle.

2) Takako Uro's Cursed Technique: Sky Manipulation

Expand Tweet

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250, Yuta Okkotsu extensively employs Takako's Sky Manipulation technique, a copied ability allowing him to manipulate the sky's surface. Utilizing it defensively, he distorts opponents' attacks and shatters the sky's layer like thin ice with Thin Ice Breaker, delivering focused shockwaves.

This offensive prowess, seamlessly integrated into his combat style, showcases Yuta's adaptability and mastery of copied techniques. Sky Manipulation proves invaluable, offering both defensive maneuvers and devastating strikes, solidifying its status as one of Yuta's most utilized abilities in battle.

3) Dhruv Lakdawalla's cursed technique

Expand Tweet

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250, Yuta Okkotsu showcases Dhruv's formidable Shikigami manipulation, likely related to barriers. Dhruv, known for conquering Japan in Wa's Civil War and excelling in the Culling Game, employs grotesque, giant rodent-like shikigami with jagged teeth and four eyes.

These shikigami orbit Dhruv, forming a domain with their tracks and indicating mastery over spatial control. Despite the specifics of Dhruv's cursed technique remaining undisclosed, Yuta effectively utilizes this power in battle. Dhruv's legacy lives on through Yuta's adept replication, highlighting the sorcerer's enduring influence and Yuta's adaptability in combat.

4) Inumaki Toge's Cursed Speech

Inumaki Toge as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Since Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta Okkotsu has consistently wielded Inumaki Toge's cursed speech, a potent ability triggered by uttering commands reinforced with cursed energy. Yuta utilizes this power by either bearing the seal markings on his tongue and cheeks or using a megaphone inscribed with the sigils.

Yuta's mastery of cursed speech is evident in Chapter 250, where he stuns Sukuna with its force. The compulsion's strength correlates with the user's skill level, capable of compelling opponents to cease movement or endure powerful blasts.

5) Charles Bernard's cursed technique

Hakari and Charles Bernard as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Yuta Okkotsu effectively replicates Charles' G Warstaff technique in Jujutsu Kaisen, infusing it into his katana to mark opponents with manga panels and peer into their near future. By drawing blood into the katana's tip, Yuta gains foresight, starting with one second into the future, which extends as more blood fills the weapon. This adaptation proves potent in combat, enabling Yuta to land a clean punch on Sukuna in Chapter 250.

6) Sukuna's cursed technique: Cleave

Sukuna as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

In Chapter 250 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta Okkotsu challenges expectations by utilizing Sukuna's devastating Cleave technique against him, marking a pivotal moment. This unexpected move defies conventional understanding of Yuta's copied techniques, hinting at his potential to wield even more powerful abilities.

The usage of Cleave underscores Yuta's growing proficiency and adaptability in combat, as he confronts Sukuna with a technique typically exclusive to the King of Curses. This clash not only showcases Yuta's prowess but also hints at the vast possibilities of his copied abilities, including the potential to master Sukuna's space-cutting slashes. Yuta's utilization of Cleave stands as the highlight of Chapter 250.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 ended up living up to the hype and did manage to subvert many fan expectations especially since many fans thought that Yuta would die in this chapter. Although chapter 250 revealed much more of Yuta's arsenal, it also managed to increase the questions and mystery around his copy technique.