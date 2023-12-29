Jujutsu Kaisen: Where was Yuta Okkotsu during the Shibuya Incident? Explained

Yuta Okkotsu has garnered immense popularity among fans in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. His tragic backstory and immense jujutsu potential make him a compelling character. While Yuta serves as the main character in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, his absence during the crucial Shibuya Incident arc has intrigued fans.

Yuta was notably absent during the catastrophic events that transpired in Shibuya, which raised questions about his location at that time. Yuta's return in the season 2 finale after the Shibuya Incident was over has raised the issue of where he had been.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

explaining where Yuta Okkotsu was during the Shibuya Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen

After the climactic events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Satoru Gojo assigned Yuta Okkotsu to study abroad. He recognized Yuta's immense potential, even claiming that the boy could one day surpass Gojo himself. Thus, Gojo sent Yuta overseas to train and polish his skills to fully realize his capabilities as a jujutsu sorcerer. Yuta was training with Miguel in Africa during the Shibuya Incident arc.

While Yuta was overseas continuing his training, disaster struck back in Japan in the form of the Shibuya Incident. This incident was orchestrated by Kenjaku, the series' primary antagonist, as part of his sinister plans. It sparked immense chaos and destruction that engulfed the Shibuya area, with many of Yuta's friends caught in the crosshairs of intense battles against cursed spirits.

However, despite his peers fighting for their lives, Yuta was notably absent as he was still honing his cursed technique and combat abilities under Miguel's tutelage. The rapid escalation of the Shibuya Incident meant there was no time to call Yuta back from overseas.

Aftermath and Yuta's climactic return in Jujutsu Kaisen

In the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, the stakes escalated drastically for Yuji Itadori, with Gojo sealed away. At this critical point, Yuta completed his intensive training in Africa and returned to Tokyo, ready to support Itadori as Gojo had wished.

Yuta debuted in chapter 137 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga during Itadori’s Extermination arc. Constrained by a Binding Vow with the higher-ups, Yuta is assigned to execute Itadori. He battles and appears to kill Yuji by stabbing his heart. This confrontation is later revealed as an elaborate ruse crafted by Yuta as the only way to protect Itadori from the conservative jujutsu society honchos determined to kill him as Sukuna’s vessel.

In chapter 143, Yuta discloses that Gojo had previously tasked him with safeguarding the first and second-year students, especially Itadori, if anything were to happen to Gojo himself. Yuta then apologizes to Yuji for putting him through such an ordeal, having returned to uphold his promise to Gojo.

Final thoughts

In summary, Yuta Okkotsu was in Africa during the pivotal Shibuya Incident, undertaking intensive jujutsu training overseas under Miguel. While tragic events unfolded in Japan, Yuta was honing his skills in preparation for future threats.

Upon completing his training and hearing of the disasters back home, Yuta returned ready to stand by Itadori’s side against their dangerous enemies. His absence from and later return to Japan prove crucial in Jujutsu Kaisen’s ongoing narrative.