Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 spoilers: Yuta overpowers Sukuna by copying a shocking attack

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 is set to be released on Monday, February 12, 2024. However, days before its official release, the spoilers from the manga chapter have surfaced online. With that, the spoilers have hinted that Yuji and Yuta's fight against Ryomen Sukuna will get extended.

The previous chapter saw Yuta Okkotsu joining Yuji Itadori in fighting Ryomen Sukuna. He had regrets over leaving the battlefield to finish Kenjaku. However, he tried to push himself and activated his domain against Ryomen Sukuna. With that, the manga set up Yuji and Yuta's fight against Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 spoilers: Yuji weakens Sukuna's connection to Megumi's body

Yuta's Domain Expansion (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 is set to open with an explanation of Yuta Okkotsu's domain "True and Authentic Love." Yuta can use the Cursed Techniques he has previously copied as a sure-hit attack within his domain. Other than that, there are infinite katana within the domain. However, even Yuta is left unaware of what Cursed Technique lies within a katana until he wields it. While the katana itself perishes after the technique is used, there is no limit to the number of katanas.

Following that, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 spoilers switched to the battle as Yuta sent out mini shikigamis of Rika toward Sukuna. Sukuna managed to send them away. Just then, Yuji followed the attack with his punches. While the King of Curses did block them, he felt the effects of the soul-shaking strikes. Right after, Rika attacked Sukuna from above, however, he managed to evade the attack.

Rika as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta then followed up with Uro's space-bending Cursed Technique. Sukuna was prepared to face it, however, he soon realized that he could not use his domain or Reverse Cursed Technique. His Cursed Energy pool was still dull due to his battle against Satoru Gojo. Moreover, he could not use his Dismantle while using the Hollow Wicker Basket.

Rika then launched Yuji toward Sukuna like a missile, while Yuta prepared another attack. Sukuna successfully managed to block Yuta's sword, however, Yuji's kick shook his soul again.

With that, Yuji began to sense the realm between Sukuna and Megumi's soul. Hence, he repeatedly began striking at it to obstruct the tuning between Sukuna and Megumi and wake up Megumi's soul which had become dormant after Sukuna took over.

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna also realized that every time he was on the receiving end of Yuji's attacks, his cursed energy output was dropping. Hence, his control over Megumi's body had started becoming dull.

Yuta then froze Sukuna by using Inumaki's cursed speech and hit him with Thin Ice Breaker again. Without giving Sukuna time to breathe, Rika attacked him. Even Yuji and Yuta rushed over to him to attack him further.

However, this time, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 spoilers saw Sukuna beginning his counterattack. He sent slashes toward Yuji and Yuta, kicked Rika, and attacked her with slashes too.

Nevertheless, Sukuna knew that to deal a fatal blow, he needed to touch and cut his opponents. This was not because his Cursed Energy output was low but because Jujutsu had upgraded the defensive capabilities of front-line fighters.

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji's quick learning Reverse Cursed Technique was itself troublesome, however, Yuta's domain only limiting his attacks on Sukuna was way worse. Hence, Sukuna applauded Yuta for his high-level barrier technique.

Right after, Sukuna enquired the sorcerers about what they had been doing the past month. During this, Yuta's answer hinted at the Jujutsu Sorcerers having cheated in some way.

Both Yuta and Yuji began analyzing the situation. Yuta believed that they would have been killed by now if it hadn't been for the aftereffects of Satoru Gojo's battle against Sukuna. As for Yuji, he was scared to even imagine what would happen if the duo were to get defeated in the battle.

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 spoilers then saw Yuta using Charles' Cursed Technique "G Warstaff" to peek into the future. Upon foreseeing Sukuna's moves, he evaded them and kicked Sukuna in the face. With that, Yuta realized that Sukuna remained wide open to techniques he was witnessing for the first time.

As for Sukuna, he began counting the cursed techniques Yuta had copied during the battle. During this, Sukuna suspected whether Yuta must have ever copied Gojo's Infinity. However, he pushed the thought away as Infinity could only be controlled if one possessed the Six Eyes.

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Right after, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 spoilers saw Yuta using Uro's Cursed Technique to bend space and push a sword through it. While Sukuna caught it annoyingly, Yuta left him surprised as he used Sukuna's Cursed Technique "Cleave" against Sukuna himself. With that, Yuta cut Sukuna's face with slashes.

Final thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 spoilers revealed how unlike the previous plans, Yuta and Yuji's plan was actually working. Yuji's strikes were dulling Sukuna's connection to Megumi's body, hence, there was hope for saving Megumi.

Meanwhile, Yuta's collection of Cursed Techniques was leaving Sukuna wide open. While Sukuna was analyzing every technique that was being thrown at him, he must have never imagined his own technique being used to attack him.