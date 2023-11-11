Who is the true main character of Jujutsu Kaisen? Yuta vs Yuji, explained

The main character of Jujutsu Kaisen has always been a controversial topic as the protagonist is not usually the main focus. Gege Akutami's manga is structured in a way where the focus is not always on the protagonist, which is why a lot of people have asked who actually has that role: Yuji Itadori or Yuta Okkotsu.

Yuta was the lead in the series' original one-shot back in 2017 and Yuji is, in theory, the lead of the running manga. However, they are often compared to see who is the true main character of Jujutsu Kaisen. The truth of the matter is that both have similar traits but also some major differences, which is why a lot of fans have asked the question of who the true lead is.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Explaining who the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen is between Yuji and Yuta

The nature of Gege Akutami's manga has allowed people to discuss the true main character of Jujutsu Kaisen between Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori. Both characters have had their time in the spotlight, they were both saved from execution by Satoru Gojo, and became student-sorcerers. Additionally, they are both unique cases in the Jujutsu world when it comes to their abilities.

However, when it comes to plot relevance in the main series, there is very little debate since that title has to go to Yuji. While is true that Yuji doesn't follow the classic shonen protagonist route of always being one of the strongest characters in the story like Yuta does, the former is a lot more present in the series. Yuta didn't appear in the main series until chapter 173 of the manga so that isn't main character behavior.

Additionally, Yuji is the true main character of Jujutsu Kaisen because he kickstarted the main plot by eating Sukuna's fingers, and being his vessel. All of this led to a lot of events until the point where the manga is at the moment.

Yuji is extremely relevant to the series, and it can be said that Yuta also helped to move the plot forward by killing Suguru Geto, thus giving Kenjaku a good body to take over. However, there is an argument to be made that the latter would have accomplished that either way.

Yuji's role as a protagonist

It's true that when it comes to a Yuta vs. Yuji discussion, the latter might be a lot weaker but a role as the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen shouldn't be down who is more powerful. When it comes to many different areas, Yuji has been the driving force to develop the story and he is, thematically, a very important figure in the story.

Most Jujutsu sorcerers and Curses are inherently selfish individuals who prioritize their own interests over the rest of the world, which is why Yuji is a direct contrast to that entire philosophy. He is a selfless young man who wants to help out and doesn't obsess over strength or status. This is something that often makes him suffer but he continues to push forward.

Thematically speaking, that is one of the biggest focuses of Akutami's manga and, hopefully, Yuji's character arc can have greater development in the final chapters of the series.

Final thoughts

The Yuta vs. Yuji debate about who is the true main character of Jujutsu Kaisen will continue until the series' conclusion. Be that as it may, here is hoping that both characters can have a major role to play in the finale and have arcs that fit with who they have been throughout the series.

