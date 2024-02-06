Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 major spoilers to expect

With series author and illustrator Gege Akutami foregoing a break week following the previous release, fans are excitedly waiting for the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250. Likewise, there’s also significant anticipation for the series’ spoiler process to begin ahead of the coming issue’s official release on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time.

Unfortunately, this spoiler process has yet to begin, and is worryingly at risk of not beginning at all following recent arrests made on Japanese soil relating to Shueisha manga leaks. If the spoiler process does continue as normal, however, then fans are nevertheless roughly 24-48 hours away from the first verifiable leaks for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 being revealed.

Thankfully, there are certain aspects of and events within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 which fans can count on seeing, even without the help of verifiable spoiler information. Most excitingly, the fight between Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori versus Ryomen Sukuna should continue within Yuta’s Domain, likely showing Sukuna to be slightly overwhelmed by the two-pronged assault.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 Spoilers will likely cement Yuji as the true threat to Sukuna

Expand Tweet

In its opening pages, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 will likely dive right into the action and show Yuta and Yuji formally begin their planned tag-team assault on Sukuna. Likewise, the opening scenes of the issue should focus on Yuta meticulously choosing which Cursed Technique to use on Sukuna when, being as in sync with Yuji’s own movements as possible. Yuji will likely be shown to have already engaged Sukuna in hand-to-hand combat by this point.

Yuta will likely then begin discussing the ways in which their plan can go wrong in an effort to anticipate any and all tricks Sukuna can throw at them. It’s difficult to say exactly what Yuta will theorize here, but what’s significant is that it will likely set up a counterattack from Sukuna. This retaliation should be signaled by Yuji being severely injured, forcing him to briefly retreat and use Reverse Cursed Technique to heal himself.

From here, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 should see Sukuna prioritize Yuta as an opponent considering that it’s his Domain Expansion which the group is currently fighting in. Likewise, if Sukuna can destroy Yuta’s Domain Expansion and take it out of commission for an extended period of time, a path to victory opens up for him once again.

Expand Tweet

However, just as Sukuna goes to attack Yuta, it’ll likely be revealed that Maki Zen’in has been hiding within Yuta’s Domain the entire time it has been active. She and Yuta will likely butt heads here over her appearance, revealing that she was meant to be part of a contingency plan and likewise not get involved until absolutely necessary.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 will likely see Maki explain that she felt or saw something from Sukuna’s attempt to attack Yuta that forced her hand, possibly revealing a weakness in Yuta’s defenses or plans. In any case, Maki will likely begin attacking Sukuna in place of Yuji, allowing Yuta to continue bombarding him with copied Cursed Techniques.

Yuji should rejoin the battle shortly thereafter, setting up Maki and Yuji engaging Sukuna in close-quarters combat while Yuta provides support. The chapter will likely end with the King of Curses commending and applauding them for giving him a real fight, likely teasing another counterattack coming in the process.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.