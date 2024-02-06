My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece fans mourn apparent death of leaks for the 3 series

Early leaks of an upcoming chapter are common for several manga series like Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and My Hero Academia for quite some time now. In fact, the early leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, which included Satoru Gojo's death, caused an unfathomable amount of chaos on the internet before the chapter was even officially released.

There have also been cases where the release schedule of a manga series got disrupted due to people posting raw scans of an unreleased chapter on social media. As such, authorities have been trying for a long time to put a stop to this act, and according to the latest news, it seems like they have finally succeeded.

Arrest of two foreigners in Japan puts the prospect of Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia and One Piece manga leaks in danger

Expand Tweet

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, it was reported that two foreigners were arrested in Japan for posting leaks of Shonen Jump manga on the Internet prior to their release. According to NHK, one of the arrested foreigners was a person who runs the Japan Deal World LLC.

As per the official police investigation, the two people were clicking pictures of unreleased manga chapters of Shonen Jump and were posting them online. This action has led to the ban and removal of several online accounts who used to post the raw scans of an upcoming chapter of a manga series. The police are reportedly conducting a thorough investigation and will soon arrest the other people involved.

As such, spoilers accounts for several prominent manga series like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, are now deleting their previous accounts after announcing that there would be no more spoiler leaks on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Expand Tweet

This news has dealt a massive blow to the fanbases who used to patiently await the release of spoilers and raw scans on the aforementioned days. It had become a common practice on social media. Furthermore, there have been cases where several unsuspecting fans got exposed to spoilers of an unreleased chapter, which ruined their excitement for the said chapter.

The recent arrest has mostly affected spoiler accounts for popular manga series such as One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia. Considering that Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia and One Piece are all in their final arcs, fans of the series had been looking forward to the spoilers every week.

Fans react to the possibility of manga leaks coming to an end

While posting leaks of an upcoming chapter online is certainly not a right thing to do by any means, the respective fanbases of One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia are divided in their opinion on the matter.

While there are some who pointed out that the action of posting spoilers of an unreleased chapter on the Internet is ethically wrong and is also a serious crime in Japan, majority of the fans started mourning the news and feared that their favorite accounts would be deleted next.

Fans react to the ban on leaks of manga chapters (image via Sportskeeda)

Fans mourn the cancellation of the manga leaks (image via Sportskeeda)

Fans have been following the release of the leaks of popular manga series like One Piece, My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen for a long time. Among the three, the latter has emerged as one of the most trending topics of discussion on social media, due to the ongoing battle between the Jujutsu sorcerers and Ryomen Sukuna.

The enthralling, high-stakes battle has kept fans on the edge of their seats with every chapter, which eventually led to a surge in the anticipation for the next chapter.

As such, fans were delighted to witness the outcome of the battle earlier than its official release. In fact, this practice has been going on for quite some time now, which has caused the fanbases to get used to getting spoilers every Tuesday or Wednesday. While the prospect of not getting spoilers anymore may be beneficial for people who want to wait till the official release of the chapter, it has led majority of the fans to mourn the cancellation of the leaks.

Final thoughts

While it cannot be argued that the early leaks of an unreleased chapter may hamper the manga's release schedule and the hype surrounding the chapter for some fans, majority of the fanbases seem to think otherwise.

As things stand currently, leaks for popular ongoing manga series such as One Piece, My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen are no longer going to be a problem for the manga industry, at least for now.