My Hero Academia chapter 414 will have a major Deku and Bakugo parallel (& fans will love it)

Fans highly anticipate the release of My Hero Academia chapter 414, possibly for good reason. In the previous chapter, the second One For All user, Kudo, proposed a risky plan that could potentially bring Shigaraki's rampage to an end, but at the same time, it would be a massive blow to Deku.

The upcoming chapter is set to be released on February 11, 202. Fans have already started coming up with some interesting theories, which suggest that the upcoming chapter may feature a significant Bakugo and Deku parallel that highlights their relationship in the story.

The latest fan theory hints at a possible Bakugo-Deku parallel in My Hero Academia chapter 414

Expand Tweet

In chapter 413 of Kohei Horikoshi's magnum opus, readers saw a fragment of Star and Stripe, which pointed out a significant weakness of Tomura Shigaraki. She pointed out that inside Shigaraki, a massive lump of black mass personifies all of his negative emotions. The black mass represented Shigaraki's rage, sadness, anger, memories, and everything he had to endure throughout his life that led to him becoming a walking calamity.

However, the big lump of black mass also consisted of a small white crack, a mental wound that Star and Stripe inflicted during her fight with Shigaraki. As such, she conveyed to Deku and the other vestiges that there is still a way to save Shigaraki, which may pave the way to their victory in My Hero Academia chapter 414.

So far in the story, Deku has been trying his absolute best to rescue the tiny, crying child inside Shigaraki, who has had to endure much suffering since childhood. Although it may have seemed to him at first that All For One had saved him from it all, the latter was seemingly the main reason behind his downfall.

Deku and Shigaraki's battle nears its end in My Hero Academia chapter 414 (image via Studio Bones)

In chapter 404 of the manga, All For One's appearance showed him atop a massive lump of black mass, seemingly representing Shigaraki's pain and suffering. However, as All For One was about to end All Might's life in that very chapter, Katsuki Bakugo came to the rescue and saved his Hero from certain death.

As such, the fan theory posted on X states that My Hero Academia chapter 414 could feature a moment similar to Bakugo firing off towards All For One and saving All Might. As the original poster pointed out, the panel of Bakugo fired off next to the panel of All For One.

While All For One was the reason behind Shigaraki's pain, Bakugo emerged as a sparkling light that saved his mentor and his close friend, Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku.

Expand Tweet

The original poster of the theory further delves into how the contrast between Bakugo and All For One connects to 'some sort of love' between Deku and Bakugo. However, the entire Bakugo-Deku shipping storyline is irrelevant to the story, seeing as how the characters consider themselves nothing more than each others' friends and rivals.

That said, the theory does mention that My Hero Academia chapter 414 could feature a similar moment to Bakugo in chapter 404, where Deku would emerge as Shigaraki's ray of light and save him from all the pain and suffering he had to endure because of All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 414 would feature the second One For All user, Kudo, sacrificing himself (image via Studio Bones)

Throughout the story, Deku tries to find a solution other than killing Shigaraki. Despite the latter being the absolute symbolism of evil in the past few chapters, Deku believes he can still be saved. He has been trying to reach out to the small and scared child inside Shigaraki, Tenko Shimura, who became a monster by All For One.

At this point in the story, it's evident that, physically, Deku is no match for his opponent. As such, the second One For All User suggested handing over the power to Shigaraki so that the vestiges could exploit his weakness from the inside, i.e., the small crack that Star and Stripe pointed out.

Although this move would massively weaken Deku, it could also result in his victory since there's a slight chance that he can still save his enemy by sacrificing his power. Whether this strategy proves successful remains in My Hero Academia chapter 414.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, just as Bakugo emerged as a shining ray of light for All Might and Deku, the latter could also do the same for Tenko Shimura, who was abandoned by the whole world and turned into Tomura Shigaraki, the Villain who now threatens the existence of Heroes and all of humanity. As such, fans are massively excited for the release of My Hero Academia chapter 414 as the climax of the battle draws near.