My Hero Academia: Bakugo Katsuki's 10 most memorable character moments, ranked

Despite having a hot-headed demeanor and an explosive personality, My Hero Academia's Katsuki Bakugo has managed to become a fan favorite. However, beneath that resides a softer side that cares for those close to him. Beginning as a kid who didn't care about anyone else, Bakugo has now become a Hero worthy of praise.

A former bully and the current best friend to Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo's journey throughout the series has had its fair share of moments that made the character what he is today. On that note, here are 10 of the explosive Hero's most memorable moments in Horikoshi's series.

From showing incredible courage to caring for Midoriya: Here are 10 Bakugo Katsuki's most memorable character moments in My Hero Academia

1) Saving Midoriya from Shigaraki

Perhaps the most shocking moment in the My Hero Academia series was when Bakugo moved instinctively to save Midoriya from Shigaraki. It depicted a moment of pure heroism and was a favor returned when the latter did the same for him.

This scene is a testament to Bakugo's growth as a Hero and as a character. He was willing to risk his life for his best friend, who was the Heroes' key to besting the villain. In the spur of the moment, he took the necessary decision to help his comrades at the price of sacrificing himself.

2) Learned about One For All and kept it a secret

After All Might retired and lost his Quirk fighting All For One in My Hero Academia, Bakugo was devastated. He challenged Midoriya to a fight, which came to a stop with All Might's intervention.

Upon finding out the truth, Bakugo chose to retain the secret despite his jealousy, anger, and insecurity regarding Midoriya. Since then, he has been protective of his friend and has done his best to help him.

3) Apologized to Midoriya

In a surprising turn of events in My Hero Academia chapter 322, Bakugo's heartfelt words brought back Midoriya. Following the Paranormal Liberation War arc, Midoriya chose to walk down a dangerous path of self-isolation. When his friends finally caught up to him, he tried to run away again but was unable to.

At this point, Bakugo laid himself bare in front of his friend. He apologized to Deku for all the bad things he had done to him, further explaining the fear and frustration it caused him to see someone with no Quirk turning out to be a better Hero than him.

4) Stood up the League of Villains

Bakugo captured by the League of Villains (Image via Studio Bones)

When captured by the League of Villains, Bakugo did not panic. Instead, he remained calm and stood his ground. Their attempt to recruit him was met with an aggressive and resounding "no." Being a true Hero at heart, Bakugo would never have given in to them regardless.

Instead, he took things further and challenged them to a 6v1 if they freed him of his bonds. It could have been a great fight in My Hero Academia. However, the Heroes arrived in time and the Bakugo Rescue Squad managed to save their friend.

5) Challenged Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya vs Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Confused and frustrated at All Might's retirement and failure to clear the Provisional License Exam, Bakugo challenged Midoriya to settle things once and for all. What followed was one of the best fight sequences in My Hero Academia.

The conflict consisted of exhilarating animated action with deep-rooted character motivations. Although he was initially reluctant, Deku tried his best to prove himself to someone who always thought himself superior. Meanwhile, Bakugo wanted to prove that his sense of self-worth couldn't be shaken by a Hero who was once Quirkless.

6) Taught the kids humility

Bakugo's assignment during the Provisional License Exam (Image via Studio Bones)

Upon failing to clear the Provisional License Exam, Bakugo had to retake it. During the test, he was given the assignment to manage a bunch of kids. Anyone who knew of the explosive Hero would have guessed that such a test would not only test his patience but also end up as a disaster on his end.

However, the blond surprised everyone by handling the situation exceptionally well. Bakugo saw his past self in the children and sought to make changes. Speaking from his own experiences, he taught the children humility and to be more Hero-like.

7) Discovered his Quirk

Katsuki Bakugo as a kid (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia, every kid is excited about the day they discover their Quirk. The same was seen in Bakugo's case. Born with a powerful Quirk, he was highly praised for it. He was already a leader, given that his ego was bigger than other kids his age. That was one of the times we saw him smile.

However, constant praise and upliftment inflated his ego, and he began to view himself as superior to others. Hence, this encouraged him always to think that he was ahead of the crowd.

8) Knew that retreat was the better option when All Might fought AFO

Bakugo rescue squad succeeding in their mission (Image via Studio Bones)

After being rescued from the League of Villains, Bakugo quickly understand that escape was the best option. All Might was fighting AFO and the League and couldn't fight to his full extent if he knew his students would get caught in the crossfire.

Such a decision shows Bakugo's sharp intellect and keen battle sense. Staying back to fight would only hamper the Symbol of Peace and spell danger for the Heroes in My Hero Academia.

9) Went all out against Uraraka and Todoroki in the Sports Festival

Uraraka Ochaco vs Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

During the Sports Festival in My Hero Academia, Bakugo faced Uraraka and Todoroki in the ring. However, against both, he did not hold back. He rather used his full power against his classmates.

While Todoroki held out from using his flame side to protest against his father, Endeavor, Bakugo went all out. Even against Uraraka, he could've won without doing so, but he did it anyway. The spectacular fights showed that Bakugo always acknowledged and respected his opponent and did not want an easy fight.

10) Internship with Best Jeanist

Bakugo ended by Best Jeanist's Agency for the Hero Internships (Image via Studio Bones)

During My Hero Academia's Hero Internships, Bakugo was selected by Best Jeanist to work at his agency. The entire sequence of him learning from the Pro Hero was a comedic one that fans loved.

Best Jeanist imparted to him lessons that would shape his character in the story to come. Despite refusing to cooperate, the Pro Hero's teaching did make it through Bakugo and he improved after it was over.

Bakugo is a well-rounded character who is sure to impress fans with his honesty and bravery. While a hot-headed individual, his empathy for his friends sometimes speaks volumes. As such, let us know what was your favorite moment of the blond Hero from My Hero Academia.

