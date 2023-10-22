My Hero Academia chapter 404: Bakugo's return to the battlefield changes All Might's fate

My Hero Academia chapter 404 was released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Katsuki Bakugo’s return to life. With the fan-favorite character having been gone for so long, fans are excited to see what his first moves will be now that he has successfully been revived by Edgeshot.

Excitingly, My Hero Academia chapter 404 does focus on what Bakugo’s next actions are as Izuku “Deku” Midoriya continues battling against Tomura Shigaraki. With the two young heroes seemingly set to finish the fight, Bakugo rushes into battle without a second thought, making an incredibly flashy entrance as he does so.

My Hero Academia chapter 404 sets up both Bakugo and Deku with a final villain battle each

My Hero Academia chapter 404 begins with a panel recapping Sir Nighteye’s prophecy to All Might regarding his “unspeakably gruesome death.” The issue then returns to the present, where All For One is seemingly attempting to tear All Might’s body in half. The former Symbol of Peace appears to have passed out from the pain, with no light being evident in his eyes whatsoever.

The narrator then says that the wind blows as some leaves are seen flying over the ocean. Various people around the world are then shown either going about their daily lives while All Might’s death approaches or being primarily concerned with his seemingly inevitable end. Some are even discussing the current weather patterns and the United States weather reporter’s former speech on the Butterfly Effect, which is seemingly coming to pass.

As this happens, Bakugo and Izuku “Deku” Midoriya look at each other, while Tomura Shigaraki stares in disbelief at the former’s return. My Hero Academia chapter 404 then sees Bakugo begin racing towards Deku via the explosions of his Quirk, with Deku grabbing Bakugo by the hand and spinning him around as the two look at each other.

The Second User then warns Deku about using Gearshift again, claiming that the aftereffect will be so strong that it essentially means giving up on victory. The Second User then turns to All Might’s flickering vestige, closing his eyes and seemingly understanding why Deku is using his Quirk once more.

My Hero Academia chapter 404 then sees Deku fling Bakugo towards All Might and All For One, with the latter using his Quirk to fly even faster. Shigaraki tells Deku that Bakugo won’t make it in time, asking about how All Might’s vestige stopped being a formless silhouette, which is the shape they take when they’re alive. Shigaraki also claims that All Might started looking like his real self, suggesting that his end is near.

Shigaraki then claims that All Might’s death, the death of the man who brought dreams to the world, will bring reality back. As Bakugo races towards All Might and All For One, the wind blows past Deku’s head, bringing with it several leaves. A brief flashback plays to Sir Nighteye expressing his desire to change All Might’s future.

My Hero Academia chapter 404: Fate rewritten

My Hero Academia chapter 404 then replays the United States weather reporter’s speech, discussing how within thoughts and actions there is an energy from the intent of wishing. The narrator discusses actions that can bring about this energy as this happens, such as a clenched fist, breathing, or someone’s prayers.

The weather reporter’s question of if the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil really can bring about a hurricane in Texas as Bakugo approaches All Might and All For One. A beautiful double spread is then seen, showing people all around the world watching the fight and praying, wishing, and worrying for All Might’s survival as Bakugo gets closer and closer.

My Hero Academia chapter 404 then sees Bakugo remember the guilt he felt over ending All Might, questioning why Deku’s fate was to be chosen by him and Bakugo to end him. The next page then sees Bakugo having successfully rescued All Might, exploding off All For One’s two arms in the process.

Deku and the Second User then see All Might’s shapeless vestige surge back, seemingly confirming that he will survive for now. All Might wakes up and questions Bakugo’s presence, while All For One looks behind him with an incredibly angry expression. The chapter ends with Bakugo screaming that they’ll win this fight as blood pours from his nose and mouth.

My Hero Academia chapter 404: In summation

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 404 is an excellent chapter that fully capitalizes on the excitement of Bakugo’s return. Launching him into action immediately is a fantastic decision by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi, as is the choice to show his success in saving All Might via the resurgence of the latter’s One For All vestige.

The issue also makes a fantastic choice in having Bakugo’s first spoken words since being revived by Edgeshot be a proclamation of their victory following his assault on All For One. With each of the two young stars of the series set to have their own final villain fight, the alleged final arc of the story is getting incredibly intriguing.

