My Hero Academia chapter 403: Kastuki Bakugo confirmed alive as All Might faces certain death

My Hero Academia chapter 403 was released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the continuation of the series’ final arc and, more concerningly, All Might versus All For One. With the previous issue prior to the break week ending on a massive cliffhanger regarding All Might’s status, fans were eager to learn what became of him in the upcoming issue.

Incredibly, My Hero Academia chapter 403 does see All Might survive, but in a unique manner that essentially no reader had predicted prior to the issue’s release. Just when all seems lost as a result, however, a fan-favorite character makes their long-awaited reappearance, seemingly ready for action once more.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 has fans jumping for joy with the return of Katsuki Bakugo

My Hero Academia chapter 403 begins with All Might looking back on his past, showing him as a baby reading an Anpanman manga with his mother. He seems to initially have thought this was his origin as a hero, but instead calls it nothing out of the ordinary and far too peaceful to be considered a proper origin.

He then says that the one thing he has done the most in his life is look back on the path he took. He claims to do so because every single step looked “so, so important” in hindsight. He begins elaborating on this, but the chapter then returns to reality, where it’s revealed that All For One has stopped All Might's attack with his spike Quirk.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 reveals that All For One has run spikes through All Might’s gauntlet, which has stopped it from detonating. All For One asks if All Might really thought he would allow him to die like a hero, adding that he’s now used all of his tricks possible. All For One then uses his recently acquired Bloodcurdle Quirk to freeze All Might.

He seems to have done this because he believes that wounded heroes are always the scariest, and has likewise frozen the injured All Might’s body solid for the time being. All For One then relishes in All Might’s expression, which he claims to be a result of the former Symbol of Peace being at his lowest point.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 then cuts to Tsukauchi, who looks concerned, and La Brava, who tells Gentle Criminal that U.A. is now floating again. Gentle says he plans to go help Midoriya now, but All For One then shoots a massive laser through the floating U.A., causing it to begin crashing again. As a result, Gentle stays behind and is unable to help Midoriya.

The fighter jets from America which are Star and Stripe’s former allies then appear, preparing to fire their lasers at All For One. They express reservation over hitting All Might considering how Star idolized him, allowing All For One to destroy them just as they try to fire. Meanwhile, Midoriya continues fighting Shigaraki, with Tsukauchi looking even more worried than he did before.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 then shows people all around the world watching the battle, rooting for All Might and lamenting his apparently imminent defeat. All For One comments on how while far from his prime, All Might’s death will inevitably mark the end of an era. As All For One begins tearing All Might in two, Tsukauchi and Midoriya seem to beg for someone, anyone, to go help him.

As this is said, Midoriya notices someone standing at the edge of the falling U.A., revealed to be none other than the revived Katsuki Bakugo. The two lock eyes, with Bakugo still holding his All Might card in his hand, as the path from All Might’s earlier monologue reappears with a young Bakugo and Deku standing with him on it. The chapter ends with Bakugo and Midoriya looking at each other in complete and utter shock.

My Hero Academia chapter 403: In summation

While short, My Hero Academia chapter 403 is nevertheless an excellent chapter that finally returns Katsuku Bakugo to the forefront of the series. After a year-long absence, this return was incredibly well done and sets Bakugo up to be a major contributor to the final arc’s closing volumes.

The issue also does a great job of subverting readers’ expectations regarding All Might’s death without actually taking All Might out of any danger. While Bakugo will likely rescue him from All For One in time, the fact that All Might may still actually die despite Bakugo’s return adds further intrigue and suspense for excited readers.

