How All Might and Deku come full circle in My Hero Academia chapter 386, explored

My Hero Academia chapter 386 was released this past weekend, bringing with it some truly exciting developments for author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. In the chapter, fans witnessed a rematch between Shoto and Dabi officially set, with the former even departing to confront the latter.

What fans are particularly honing in on, however, is the narrative significance of one particular scene in My Hero Academia chapter 386. In the said scene, fans saw All Might reminisce about his own past with both All For One and Izuku Midoriya, with the focus on the latter seemingly bringing their relationship full circle.

Follow along as this article fully explores how their relationship comes full circle in My Hero Academia chapter 386, as well as briefly recaps the issue’s events.

My Hero Academia chapter 386 solidified the love between All Might and Deku in a unique, exciting way

Brief chapter recap

My Hero Academia chapter 386 began by updating readers on All For One’s position. He was said to be moving across Japan at a lightning-quick pace as the situation in Gunga was addressed. Essentially, Dabi’s constant and ever-growing accumulation of heat has turned him into a bomb with 10 minutes to detonate at most. Furthermore, the expected 5-kilometer blast radius will harm civilians in the area, both above and below ground.

All For One was then said to be moving even faster, now close enough to headquarters to arrive via his teleportation Quirk. The issue then cut to Kamino ward, where Iida and Shoto were suddenly contacted by All Might, who caught them up on the Dabi situation. He highlights how Shoto is the only one who can stop Dabi and Iida is the only one who can get him there in time, telling the two to depart immediately.

As they left, Stain watched and acknowledged their altruism. All Might then stood in the road alone as Tsukauchi called him an idiot, remembering his past with both All For One and Deku as the former approach with a sadistic smile. My Hero Academia chapter 386 then ended with All Might’s briefcase and car transforming into a mech-suit, as All Might tells All For One “I am here.”

How All Might and Deku come full circle, explored

While recalling his history with Izuku Midoriya, Pro Hero name Deku, All Might remembers Izuku asking him whether he too could become a Pro Hero without a Quirk. As he remembers this, an image of the young Izuku and a younger All Might himself appears in the former No. 1 Hero’s head, with their roles now fully reversed from that first meeting.

This full-circle sentiment is furthered by the fact that Tsukauchi points out that All Might is now Quirkless as he prepares to confront All For One in My Hero Academia chapter 386. While Izuku was once heroic enough to risk his own life despite not having a Quirk, it’s now time for All Might to do the same on the grandest and most significant stage of them all.

There’s also a sense of irony here, with All Might having told Izuku that he cannot, in fact, become a Pro Hero as a Quirkless individual. With All Might now set to try and be a hero despite having no Quirk of his own, the irony is not only apparent but palpable. However, it’s used to give a sense of pride and accomplishment here rather than as a foreboding warning.

Whereas All Might once told Izuku that he couldn’t be a Pro Hero without a Quirk and was proven wrong, it’s All Might’s turn to prove himself wrong as of My Hero Academia chapter 386. Furthermore, if he does end up dying in this coming battle, as many fans suspect, it’ll only serve to highlight that one can be a Pro Hero despite not having a Quirk.

However, it’s wholly unconfirmed as of this article’s writing that this battle will be All Might’s last. While fans are heavily speculating on this, especially in light of Sir Nighteye’s infamous prediction of All Might’s death, there’s nothing confirming this yet. As a result, fans will simply have to wait and see whether or not All Might’s coming efforts will be sacrificial in nature.

