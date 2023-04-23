My Hero Academia chapter 386: Shoto and Iida leave to stop Dabi, All Might joins the fight against All for One

My Hero Academia chapter 386 titled I Am Here was published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 22 on April 24, at 12 am JST. The chapter explained the situation at Gunga and brought Shoto Todoroki and Tenya Iida back into the fray. All Might, on the other hand, takes a final stand against his nemesis, All for One.

In the previous chapter, All for One defeated Mount Lady and Hawks, and left the Gunga battlefield for UA. Elsewhere, La Brava finally got the evacuation routes to work and AFO’s spy inside UA was caught. In Kamino, Stain appeared near Shoto and Iida, who were getting ready to go back into battle.

My Hero Academia chapter 386 shows Shoto and Iida going towards Gunga while All Might stops AFO on his way to UA

My Hero Academia chapter 386 begins at the command center, where Tsukauchi is informed by the officers that AFO was flying over the city of Ido and would soon be in the range to use his Warp. Meanwhile, Dabi had been hoarding thermal energy inside himself ever since Shoto knocked him out the first time.

Even though Endeavor kept up with him, at this rate, Dabi would self-destruct within 10 minutes and all his condensed energy would explode outwards. Given that both the police force and the heroes were stretched thin, they could not send any reinforcements to either location.

La Brava informed Tsukauchi that one of the escape boxes, containing the Todoroki family, was still stuck within the blast radius of Dabi’s explosion. Just as all hope seemed lost, All Might’s voice came through. In Kamino, Shoto waved off Iida’s concern and planned to reach UA in order to help Midoriya against AFO. Iida seemed sad that his kindhearted friend had to bear such an unfair burden.

All Might contacted the two and informed them about the situation at Gunga. He urged Iida to run there as fast as he could and gave a pep-talk to Shoto about leaving UA to him.

All Might insisted that Shoto’s focus should be on stopping Dabi. After the call, Iida assured his friend that the rain has cooled his engines down enough for him to make the run to Gunga and gave Shoto his mask for the long journey. He then carried Shoto on his back and ran towards Gunga at top speed.

Stain watched this from a nearby building and mused that the kids have put others before themselves. Elsewhere, Tsukauchi tried to dissuade All Might from trying to battle AFO. Hawks' report stated that De-aging has made AFO more powerful and less controlled. All Might was worried that Shigaraki’s inherent hatred has made the situation worse.

As AFO approached where All Might was waiting for him, the latter got out of his car with a suitcase and remarked on how they were destined to fight each other. When Tsukauchi reminded him that he was quirkless, All Might remembered Deku, and initiated the sequence that turned his car and suitcase into armor. My Hero Academia chapter 386 ended with All Might saying his catchphrase: “I am here.”

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 386 sets up a final confrontation between the Todoroki family. Some readers still believe that Dabi will not perish in the final battle, but it is important to note that All Might specifically tells Shoto to "stop" Toya, not to "save" him. However, considering Shoto’s character arc, he might do that anyway, although the possibility of a tragic death still looms over the whole situation.

My Hero Academia chapter 386 also brings All Might back into the fray. Horikoshi commented on the issue and mentioned he loves Iron Man’s Mark 5 armor and the influence is clear in this chapter.

With this final stand, All Might’s journey comes full circle. He was once the one with One for All, giving hope to the quirkless boy, and is now the quirkless one taking inspiration from Deku, who holds OFA. Although the manga will be on a break next week, readers can expect a showdown between All Might and AFO in the next chapter.

