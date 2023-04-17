My Hero Academia chapter 385: Tokoyami and Hawks are in grave danger in Gunga as an old face returns to the fray in Kamino

My Hero Academia chapter 385 was published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 20 on Monday, March 16, at 12 am JST. The issue was a split-focus one, featuring the UA grounds and Kamino alongside the ongoing battle in Gunga. The Todoroki family and Stain make an appearance in this chapter.

In the previous chapter, Gigantomachia was shown to be able to resist Shinso’s quirk, but he rebelled against his former master anyway. Several reporters showed up at Gunga and aided in the live broadcasting of the battle. Characters from the three anime films appeared in the chapter, cementing their canon value. My Hero Academia chapter 385 is titled “The Impulses of Youth.”

My Hero Academia chapter 385 shows AFO trying to steal Tokoyami’s quirk as Stain appears near Shoto and Iida

My Hero Academia chapter 385 begins with a map of Gunga detailing which battles were taking place alongside the participants. Mount Lady and Tokoyami continued to suppress All for One when he de-aged further and used a new quirk to disintegrate Tokoyami’s Baldr and incapacitate Mount Lady. He remarked that his young body lacked the discipline required to keep his numerous quirks in check.

When he advanced towards an unconscious Tokoyami, an injured Hawks tried to stop him. AFO mocked Hawks and, noticing the helicopters full of reporters, he taunted the heroes with their imminent failure. When Mineta tried to stop him from stealing Tokoyami’s quirk, he remembered that these were weaklings he should not be wasting his time with, and finally departed towards UA.

He is a hero there is no doubt about it the way he is protecting tokoyami with everything he got left im really sobbing when will be realize just how good of a person he is He is a hero there is no doubt about it the way he is protecting tokoyami with everything he got left im really sobbing when will be realize just how good of a person he is #MHA385 #MHASpoilers He is a hero there is no doubt about it the way he is protecting tokoyami with everything he got left im really sobbing when will be realize just how good of a person he is https://t.co/5kmAYhNImi

Meanwhile, despite La Brava taking control of the evacuation tunnels, one of AFO’s spies continued to cause trouble and was later apprehended by Gunhead, but not before causing a roof to collapse on Kendo and Tetsutetsu. However, Death Arms appeared and saved them both, remarking that he remembered how Midoriya tried to save Bakugo from the Sludge Villain, and his body also moved on his own. Back in Kamino, Shoto Todoroki assured Tenya Iida it wasn’t over yet. On a building near the duo, Stain was shown lurking in the shadows.

Observations

My Hero Academia chapter 385 establishes that the more AFO uses his quirk to heal his injuries, the faster he de-ages, putting yet another limit on his functionality. It is unlikely that at this state, he can wrestle Shigaraki for control, that too if he manages to reach UA. On the other hand, both Hawks and Tokoyami are worse for wear, with the latter being in a concerning state. The heroes at Gunga seem unlikely to continue fighting, allowing the battle to move to a different location.

If… Dabi was basically introduced as a loyal follower of Stain. He wants to implement his ideals. I’ll be interested to see if he will be able to talk some sense into Dabi or not. Shoto tried his best during the fight so that’s what I’m guessing he means by “It’s not over yet.”If… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dabi was basically introduced as a loyal follower of Stain. He wants to implement his ideals. I’ll be interested to see if he will be able to talk some sense into Dabi or not. Shoto tried his best during the fight so that’s what I’m guessing he means by “It’s not over yet.” If… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/PTrO1vt2g6

Many readers had anticipated Stain’s return as soon as villains started to join the heroes. While My Hero Academia chapter 385 does not explicitly state that Stain will join Shoto and Iida, it is implied that he has made the decision to join the battle in a more active capacity than in his letter to All Might. Additionally, this chapter also marks the return of Shoto Todoroki and Tenya Iida, and with them, hope has returned that Dabi and Endeavor’s battle may yet be tampered with by Shoto’s intervention.

Final thoughts

Rukasu @RukasuMHA People will probably call me crazy, but I don't get the Death Arms hate. Like at all #MHA385 People will probably call me crazy, but I don't get the Death Arms hate. Like at all #MHA385 https://t.co/4ocHcDC5QV

My Hero Academia chapter 385 also shows how Deku continues to become a beacon of light for the civilians and villains. He is slowly reaching All Might’s place, but he is not replacing his idol, an important distinction mangaka Horikoshi has been careful in making. Considering that AFO has already left Gunga, the next chapter will likely focus on UA, with Deku and Shigaraki at the center of the action.

