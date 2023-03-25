My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25: All Might acquires information from Stain, Heroes get to know Shigaraki's condition

The finale episode for the Dark Hero arc, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25, was released on March 25, 2023. The episode, titled No Man Is an Island, shows the preparations made to tackle All For One and Shigaraki, and it soon becomes clear that there is not much time left.

In the previous episode, fans witnessed Ochaco stand up for Deku in an attempt to sway public opinion and allow him to stay at U.A. High School. Her efforts were effective and people began to reflect. They eventually realized that it was their responsibility to let Deku stay and rest. Furthermore, U.A. was revealed to be far safer than previously thought.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25.

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25, All Might seeks help from the Heroes after learning of Shigaraki's condition through Stain

Stain makes All Might believe in Heroes

Stain as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25 (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25, All Might is seen being hard on himself for being useless and bringing everyone down with him. All of a sudden, Stain shows up. Instead of attacking, the Hero Killer appears disgusted and considers All Might a fraud. Stain then gestures towards the statue and shows a girl washing it, explaining that she does this every day because she was the last person All Might saved.

Stain then tells All Might that if he is a true hero, he should do something to protect the people and fix society. He then delivers several pieces of paper containing details about the incident at Tartarus.

All Might's apology

Deku and the other boys as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25 (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25, viewers can see that everyone at U.A. High School is having a good time as the boys of Class 1-A drag Deku to the bath. Deku then apologizes for causing so much trouble. Shoto advises everyone to leave Deku alone, but the young Midoriya is restless because he has yet to apologize to All Might. Shoto points out that All Might is just outside the window.

All Might then apologizes to Deku for not supporting him, while the other children demand that he apologize for abandoning them. As per the intel he has received from Stain, All Might also notifies them that the final war is imminent.

Shigaraki is almost ready

All Might as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25 (Image via Studio Bones)

Hawks informs Best Jeanist that they have inferred from Doctor Kyudai Garaki's interrogation, the research of the Nomus in Central Hospital, and the testimony of the assassins Deku defeated, that Tomura requires two months of rest before his body is restored.

Meanwhile, All Might tells Detective Naomasa Tsukauchi and Sansa that the information from Stain proved that Shigaraki and All For One's repeated blasts of Radio Waves were the reason for the system's breakdown. It is then discovered that, if the stored data is correct, Shigaraki ought to be ready in 38 days rather than two months.

All Might's request for help

Star and Stripe as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25 (Image via Studio Bones)

All Might's request for aid in dealing with All For One and Shigaraki is debated at the United Nations. Several points are raised by the heads of the nations, such as the need to complete a significant amount of paperwork and how nations will become vulnerable with the departure of heroes.

However, it is revealed in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25, that several foreign heroes, such as Salaam and Big Red Dot, are eager to help. Finally, it is revealed that America's No. 1 Hero, Star and Stripe, is already on her way to assist All Might.

A brief summary of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24

Ochaco as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24, A Young Woman's Declaration, viewers saw Principal Nezu reveal how he enhanced the security system of U.A. High. In the event of an emergency, the school would be divided into sections that would follow a random path in an underground network. But, U.A. High's security proved insufficient to persuade the refugees to allow Deku to stay at the institution. The attempts at persuasion by Current Mic and Best Jeanist made it worse.

So, Ochaco stepped up for Deku, asking everyone to realize that, despite having exceptional powers, he was not special and had instead pushed his body to its limits. She stated that he was just a high school kid who needed to rest. Following her speech, the residents agreed to allow Midoriya to return to U.A.

