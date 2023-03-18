My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24: Ochaco's speech forces the civilians to make a decision about Deku's fate

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24, titled A Young Woman's Declaration, Ochaco captures everyone's attention and hearts with her powerful speech. Fans observed how Deku's return to U.A. High School was opposed in the previous episode. As a result, someone had to step up and reassure the civilians.

As the Dark Hero arc comes to a close, fans will finally get to see whether Deku receives the peace and acceptance that he so desperately needs. Fans will undoubtedly be moved by the emotional climax.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24.

Principal Nezu's assurance to Class 1-A motivates Ochaco to deliver a speech in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24

Nezu explains the new U.A. Barrier update

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24 opens with a flashback of Principal Nezu explaining to the students how the U.A. Barrier has become even more powerful as a result of his personal touch while restoring it. He guarantees that no harm would come to the students or evacuees if the Villains attempted to infiltrate U.A. High School.

U.A. is no longer merely a barrier; it can now move. Each section of the school has its own driving mechanisms that will allow it to be converted into an underground emergency shelter. The shelters will then enter a subterranean network and travel in any direction.

He additionally fortified the underground system with reinforced plates of 3,000 layers. If they detect any strange activity, the intercepting mechanism will activate, making each plate movable, delaying the attack, and allowing the shelters to escape. Assured by the safety of the refugees and Heroes from Shigaraki, he declares that Class 1-A should now bring back Deku.

Ochaco stands up for Deku

Back in the present, Best Present Mic faces an angry and agitated audience that has been provoked by Deku's return. Next, Best Jeanist tries to explain that they used Deku to try to draw the opponents out, but it did not work, so they now need to cooperate and let the young Midoriya return. This infuriates the crowd even more since they believe the blame for the Heroes' failure is being passed on to the refugees.

At this point in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24, Ochaco takes the stage and informs everyone that Deku initially left the school to keep everyone safe and that his classmates brought him back. She acknowledges that the criminals want his power since it is the only thing that can stop them, but he has been through so much while on the outside. She asks everyone to take a closer look at his current state. She declares that while special powers exist, there is no such thing as a special individual.

Ochaco also tells the people that it would only be the Heroes fighting the Villains, which is why she wants them to give Deku some time to rest and recover. She knows that when heroes are in need, it is up to everyone else to protect them, so she encourages the civilians to offer Deku their strength. He is, after all, a high school student burdened by his powers. A woman Deku had protected in the past and Kota Izumi rush over to comfort him as he falls to the ground and sobs.

The refugees change their mind

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24, Ochaco's speech calms the refugees as they begin to contemplate. A man addresses the crowd and says that Deku is only there for a short time. He also emphasizes that the civilians must no longer be bystanders or push their heroes away. Following this, a boy asks Deku if staying at U.A. will restore their lives, to which Deku confidently replies that now that everyone is there with him, he will restore their lives.

Meanwhile in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24, Endeavor says that all they accomplished was to shift the load to Deku and make little progress, but Hawks disagrees. He points out how everyone is connected at U.A. in the same way that One For All is a power that unites people's hearts.

Meanwhile in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24, Nezu calls Aizawa to tell him about his students' accomplishments and hears that he is missing both his right eye and his right leg. Kurogiri and the other captured Nomu, on the other hand, have been covertly brought to Central Hospital. Aizawa claims that they have not yet been able to contact him. Finally, Nezu informs Himiko that they have determined how much blood she can absorb and how long her transformation will last. The episode concludes with All Might approaching the Hero-hating groups to confront them, but Stain is seen following him.

A quick recap of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23

In the previous episode, Class 1-A students attempted to bring Deku back to U.A. High School using their various Quirks. They also conveyed their feelings to him in order to persuade him to return. Deku, on the other hand, was unconvinced since All For One and Shigaraki would attack his companions.

Deku nearly escaped, but Ingenium caught him thanks to the joint efforts of Bakugo, Pinky, Shoto, and Ochaco. After that, the young Midoriya could not shake himself free.

Bakugo also apologized and told Deku to quit pushing himself because his body could no longer withstand it. Back at U.A., Deku was confronted by protesting civilians and considered leaving, but Ochaco stopped him because it was now their turn to support the hero.

