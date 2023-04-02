My Hero Academia chapter 384: Gigantomachia gets his revenge as Pro Heroes are put in a global spotlight

My Hero Academia chapter 384 was released on April 2, 2023, bringing an exciting installment that contributed to the canonization of movie characters. While this is interesting, the chapter doesn’t do much beyond this, which is truly new or different.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 384 does set up All For One to be in the final stages of his life with no way out of the current situation. While his chances of escaping still exist, the current situation is far too gone for him to truly be back in control.

My Hero Academia chapter 384 possibly setting up grand finale of movie heroes coming to Japan

My Hero Academia chapter 384: Abandoned and angry

My Hero Academia chapter 384 begins with Gigantomachia hurling a mountain at All For One while Hawks and Tokoyami discuss the current situation. Hawks says they are betting on Machia being under Shinso’s control, which is further supported by Mt. Lady protecting him. Hawks trails off with some apparent reservations as the chapter shifts perspectives to All For One.

The villain understands that Shinso’s Quirk is how the Aoyamas deceived him, but realizes that he can break the mind control with a strong physical attack. As he does thois, Machia is freed as he prostrates in front of his master again. However, he then asks All For One why he abandoned him, shocking both the Demon Lord and Hawks.

My Hero Academia chapter 384 sees Hawks establish that Machia isn’t under Shinso’s control currently, meaning he is asking this of his own volition. Machia then has a flashback to when All For One told him to hide, where the Demon Lord tells him how sad he is for their being apart. Machia then says he knew that it was All For One in Tomura’s body despite the appearance.

However, Machia adds that he trusted All For One’s words and waited for so long, just to be abandoned by his master. Shinso, meanwhile, marvels at Machia and Midoriya being the only two who can resist his brainwashing. He adds that even when he had Machia under his control, the villain was muttering about being betrayed.

My Hero Academia chapter 384 then sees Shinso reveal that he bet on Machia’s anger, giving him plenty of time to dwell on it. All For One scowls at him while Shinso comments that he’s often told he acts like a villain. However, he elaborates that his Quirk can’t create or control the feelings of others, with Hawks adding that no one wants to read a story about a Demon Lord.

Machia, Mt. Lady, and Dark Shadow then rush at All For One, determined to keep attacking until he rewinds himself to death. The chapter shifts perspectives to the helicopters seen at the end, revealing the reporters and news teams, with the issue focusing on the NHA reporter from the Kamino arc.

My Hero Academia chapter 384: With the world watching

The NHA reporter comments on how she has known Midoriya for quite some time, even before the Sports Festival arc. She comments on how impressive his change is, as the scene briefly shows Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki locked in combat with one another. My Hero Academia chapter 384 then shows that the journalist who questioned Endeavor is also on her way to the scene.

The reporter comments on how this is something she needs to do, adding how they owe it to themselves and how the Heroes aren’t alone on the battlefield. She elaborates on how even after such massive departures from Pro Hero ranks, the remainder continues to fight despite many countries giving up on Japan.

She then says how they are here to tell the story of the Pro Heroes who haven’t given up, regardless of whether Hero society wins or loses. The reporter comments on how the world becomes more connected every day, adding that they need to record what will happen next to show it to everyone. My Hero Academia chapter 384 shows the number of viewers on Gentle Criminal’s screen skyrocketing as this is said.

The chapter then shows two children watching the stream and questioning where Japan is and whether or not it’s All Might’s country. The final page features various movie heroes and characters from all around the world watching the fight, seemingly canonizing them within the main series.

My Hero Academia chapter 384: In summation

My Hero Academia chapter 384 is a somewhat exciting issue, but certainly less so than previous releases. Nevertheless, the canonization of movie characters has been surprising, especially considering they could now appear during the final arc’s battles. While unlikely, mangaka Horikoshi is likely building towards this as a grand finale.

The issue also sets up the final stages of All For One’s struggle against the Pro Heroes, with the Demon Lord having no options left. While there is still a possibility of him escaping the scene, it is different this time, considering the situation the chapter leaves him in.

