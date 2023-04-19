My Hero Academia sets up Shoto vs Dabi round 2 in chapter 386

The latest spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter were released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, bringing with them a very exciting and preparatory issue. While fans unfortunately didn’t get as much focus on Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki as they were expecting, the chapter had plenty for fans to get excited about.

One particular highlight is the apparently imminent rematch between Shoto Todoroki and his older brother Dabi, also known as Toya Todoroki. Furthermore, the exact nature of why this rematch is necessary sets up the future of the series with great intrigue and high stakes. While it’s assumed that Shoto will be victorious, he has a difficult battle ahead of him.

My Hero Academia fan-favorite Shoto Todoroki set to finish his story in upcoming rematch against Dabi

Brief spoiler recap

The latest My Hero Academia spoilers claim chapter 386 will begin with an update on All For One’s position, showing him rapidly moving across Japan. The focus is then shifted to the situation in Gunga, where Dabi’s continuous concentration of heat has essentially made him a bomb waiting to go off. Furthermore, his expected radius of 5 kilometers will harm civilians in the Gunga area.

It’s then said that All For One is getting even faster now and is close enough to U.A. to use his teleportation Quirk. The issue then cuts to Kamino ward, where Iida and Shoto discuss the situation. All Might then speaks with them, bringing them up to speed on the Dabi situation and telling Iida that he needs to take Shoto to the Gunga battlefield as soon as possible.

The two then depart while Stain watches, muttering about how they’re giving their all for others’ sake. The two then depart, while All Might is seen getting out of his car as Tsukauchi calls him an idiot. All Might muses on his past with both All For One and Izuku Midoriya, as All For One approaches with a smile on his face. The My Hero Academia chapter ends with All Might’s briefcase and car reassembling into a mecha-suit as he says his iconic line, “I am here.”

How Shoto vs. Dabi round 2 is being set up and the rematch’s significance

As is spelled out very plainly in the aforementioned spoilers, Iida and Shoto are now allegedly headed to the Gunga Mountain battlefield in order to take care of Dabi. With the original League of Villains member essentially being a ticking time bomb at this point, Shoto is the only one who can stop him and save the civilians in the blast radius.

The reason why it must be Shoto who stops him (excluding My Hero Academia’s series-wide narrative for the young Pro Hero) is due to his Half-Cold Half-Hot Quirk. The plan is most likely for Shoto to use his ice powers to decrease Dabi’s heat, thus “defusing” him while also eliminating him as a fighter for the rest of the war.

While the rematch was only allegedly confirmed in the latest aforementioned spoilers, fans had long suspected that the two would fight once more. This was further supported by the fact that Endeavor and Dabi never had an actual fight at Gunga, with the former instead chasing the latter around the area.

Shoto’s character arc in My Hero Academia further supports this, with the main tenet of his arc being surpassing his father as both a Pro Hero and a person. With Toya being considered by both Endeavor and many fans of the series to be his greatest failure, it’s only logical that Shoto would eventually defeat his older brother.

All of this is yet to be officially confirmed by Shueisha’s release of the 386th chapter of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. While spoilers and raw scans have traditionally been reliable, fans should keep an open mind until the issue’s official release on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12 am JST.

