My Hero Academia season 6 finale preview hints at Stain's appearance

Studio BONES has finally released the preview images and synopsis for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25, which will be released on Saturday, March 25, at 5:30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV.

The episode, titled No Man Is an Island, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Ochaco Uraraka standing up for Midoriya as she convinced the citizens to let Deku stay at the U.A. High's facility so that he can rest and recover.

My Hero Academia season 6 finale preview hints Deku making a new vow with his friends

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25, titled No Man Is an Island, will continue from the previous episode as Midoriya will be allowed into the UA facility, especially back into his dormitory with his Class A friends.

Within the Class A dormitory, Midoriya might discuss the events that occurred outside with his friends. This could include the events involving the top three heroes and Lady Nagant.

Class A students with Midoriya in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25 preview (Image via BONES)

Given that the boys can be seen carrying Midoriya, there is a good chance that he will finally get to take a bath, something Kaminari was adamant that Deku should do once he gets back to U.A.

Subsequently, it seems like everything is set to go back to normal, as Midoriya might make a new vow with his friends from Class A. Unlike the last time when he abandoned his friends to fight villains on his own, this time, Midoriya might promise to work with Class A to get people's smiles back.

Class A students in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25 preview (Image via BONES)

Meanwhile, ever since Deku left All Might, he has been left disappointed with his helplessness. While Midoriya took all the burden to his shoulders, All Might could do nothing but stand and watch.

Thus, when All Might is seen contemplating his life, it seems like Hero Killer: Stain is set to visit him.

All Might as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 25 preview (Image via BONES)

Stain had been in prison for so long. Thus, after getting out of prison, he might want to speak to All Might about his current status. Given how All Might was the only hero Stain respected at a time, it was difficult to see him so helpless. Thus, Stain might have a few words of comfort and courage for the former number-one hero, following which All Might may have a stronger resolve.

