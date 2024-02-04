Jujutsu Kaisen fans ridicule their own for still doubting Yuta (& his resume proves they shouldn't)

So far in Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta Okkotsu has proven to be one of the strongest characters of the series, seeing as to how he's often compared to Satoru Gojo. However, there is a certain portion of the fanbase who started to downplay Yuta's character, even calling him a 'fraud' on some occasions.

As such, there has been a constant back and forth among fans, with one side advocating Yuta's competence while the other side denies it. However, a recent post on X laid out all of Yuta's achievements throughout the series, which clearly showcased why the majority of the fanbase holds him in high regard.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta's list of achievements puts fans' doubts regarding him in question

Right after Satoru Gojo met his end in his battle against Ryomen Sukuna, fans expected Yuta Okkotsu to jump to the frontlines and take on the King of Curses. However, he was instead absent from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga for quite some time, which led to certain fans questioning his usefulness.

Some fans took it a step too far and called Yuta a 'fraud' for abandoning his comrades in such a dire time. However, Yuta finally made an appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243, where he took Kenjaku by surprise and decapitated him following his battle against Fumihiko Takaba.

Shortly after taking care of the ancient sorcerer, Yuta returned to Shinjuku and joined his comrades in their fight against Sukuna. He even unleashed his Domain against the King of Curses, which allowed him to gain the upper hand in the fight.

As such, fans who still believed in Yuta despite all the negativity are now ridiculing the people who ever doubted him. A recent post on X highlighted all of Yuta's achievements throughout the series, which included him beating Geto with only three months of experience in Jujutsu sorcery, defeating Yuji and Choso with relative ease, overwhelming ancient sorcerers like Dhruv Lakdawalla, Ryu Ishigori, and Takako Uro in the Culling Games, killing Kenjaku, and currently battling against Sukuna in his Heian Era form.

Yuta is confirmed to be the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, being second only to Gojo. Additionally, Rika, who's often hailed as the Queen of Curses, backs Yuta up in the majority of his fights, which makes him a force to be reckoned with. He also reclaimed his title of being a Special Grade sorcerer in only 3 months, which is a feat that not many can boast of.

Therefore, Yuta's long list of achievements in Jujutsu Kaisen certainly puts all his criticisms into question. In fact, some people are still trying to figure out the reason behind fans downplaying Yuta's character, despite him proving to be one of the strongest characters of the series.

Fans celebrate Yuta's accomplishments in Jujutsu Kaisen

After reviewing his long list of accomplishments, the opinion of a lot of fans seemed to change, as they now boasted about how Yuta is perhaps the most competent character of the series, who's also consistent with the outcome of his fights. They also pointed out his win record against his opponents, which showcased Yuta emerging victorious in all of his fights so far.

The fact that Yuta managed to go up against two of the main antagonists of the story and was able to take one of them out and have a pretty good showing against the other makes him one of the strongest and most praiseworthy characters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Final Thoughts

At this point in the story, discrediting Yuta Okkotsu despite his impressive feats is meaningless, considering that he is currently the last hope of the Jujutsu society. He is the only one who inflicted some noticeable damage on Sukuna apart from Gojo, and he will possibly be the key to defeating the King of Curses and saving Megumi.