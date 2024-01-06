Jujutsu Kaisen: Why is Yuta considered a Special Grade sorcerer? Abilities and powers, explained

After making his long-awaited return to the series in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale, Yuta Okkotsu has emerged as a trending topic in the fanbase. Despite having limited appearances in the series so far, Yuta is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters in Gege Akutami's magnum opus.

Serving as a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, Yuta is one of the only four Special Grade sorcerers of the Jujutsu society. While he has been shown to be immensly powerful throughout his appearances, fans have often wondered about the true extent of his powers, which led him to be recognized as one of the strongest sorcerers of the modern era.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Explaining the full abilities and powers of Yuta Okkotsu

After spending the majority of his life being haunted by his deceased childhood friend Rika's spirit, Yuta Okkotsu was immediately registered as a Special Grade sorcerer upon joining Jujutsu High due to the immense power possessed by Rika's Cursed Spirit. Despite the possession of such immense power, Yuta was still an amateur on the field and was yet to gain control of Rika's abilities.

With sufficient training, Yuta eventually managed to be able to take care of Cursed Spirits on his own without relying on Rika's help. Furthermore, it was stated that during the 2017 Goodwill Event, Yuta singlehandedly dominated all competition from Kyoto Jujutsu High and was the main reason behind Tokyo Jujutsu High's victory.

When Suguru Geto invaded Jujutsu High during the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons and targeted Yuta's friends, the latter went into a fit of rage and vowed to kill Geto. His rage seemingly allowed him to command Rika's powers, as he was able to go toe-to-toe against his opponent. Furthermore, he also revealed the ability to copy other cursed techniques without any significant drawbacks, such as the Cursed Speech.

Towards the end of their fight, Yuta managed to defeat Geto after making a vow to give his life in exchange for removing the limiters on Rika's powers. This display of power was enough to establish him as one of the strongest sorcerers of the series. Following his training overseas with Miguel, Yuta displayed further improvement in his abilities when he returned to Japan following the events of the Shibuya Incident.

Thereby, it's safe to say that Yuta Okkotsu is without a doubt the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, second only to Satoru Gojo, which was a fact stated in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga as well. Furthermore, Gojo had himself proclaimed that Yuta had the potential to surpass him one day.

Additionally, during his fight with Yuji Itadori, Yuta was said to have possessed more Cursed Energy than their blindfolded sensei, which made him a formidable opponent for any sorcerer in the Jujutsu society. Fans were able to witness the full extent of Yuta's powers in the Culling Game arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, where he went up against some of the most powerful sorcerers of the past.

Although he held back on his abilities for the majority of his fights, he was finally forced to go all out during his three-way fight against Takako Uro and Ryu Ishigori. After utilizing Rika's powers, Yuta was able to completely turn the tide against his opponents and overwhelm them.

He also displayed the ability to cast a Domain during this fight, which fans unfortunately never got to see due to it getting canceled out by the other Domains. Lastly, his advanced reinforcement techniques and the ability to use Reverse Cursed Technique gave him an overwhelming advantage against most of his opponents.

To conclude

Thereby, it is safe to say that Yuta Okkotsu is one of the strongest sorcerers and an undeniable trump card for the protagonists in Jujutsu Kaisen. He also ended up being the one to put an end to Kenjaku, who served as a major antagonist of the series.