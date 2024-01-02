Does Geto Suguru appear in Jujutsu Kaisen after season 2 ends? Explained

Before his eventual downfall, Geto Suguru was one of the most likable characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. The Hidden Inventory arc of Season 2 of the anime showcased the tragic events that led Geto down a darker path, which resulted in him going against his own friends and comrades at Jujutsu High.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel film, Geto met his demise at the hands of his former friend Satoru Gojo, following his battle against Yuta Okkotsu. Surprisingly enough, Geto was seen alive and well in Season 1 of the anime, which caused some visible confusion among fans.

It was later revealed in the latest season of the anime that the one in possession of Geto's body was actually an ancient sorcerer named Kenjaku, who had planned to use the body of the deceased sorcerer for nefarious purposes. Despite that, some fans wondered if Geto would eventually make an appearance in some form following the conclusion of Season 2 of the anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Geto Suguru return to the story after Season 2 of the anime?

Geto Suguru is undoubtedly one of the most beloved characters of Jujutsu Kaisen. As such, fans have been wanting to see him make his return to the narrative for a long time. While it certainly will be a long time before he appears in the anime, the manga did feature his return in its recent chapters, albeit not in a direct manner.

Following Geto's death at the hands of Satoru Gojo, the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku took control of the former's body. Throughout the entirety of the series, he is seen in possession of Geto's body, using it for his plan to seal Gojo in the Prison Realm. However, in chapter 243 of the manga, Yuta Okkotsu slashed off Kenjaku's head in a surprise attack.

Thereby, it is seemingly impossible for Geto to return to the story directly, seeing as to how his body cannot be used further by Kenjaku after being decapitated.

Fortunately for his fans, Geto made a brief appearance in chapter 236 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, although it was in Gojo's vision of the afterlife. After being slashed in half by Sukuna, Gojo saw a vision of an airport where all the important people in his life were present alongside him.

Among them, Geto was the first person to greet Gojo into the afterlife. The two engaged in a conversation like old times, where the latter confessed that his only regret in life was that Geto wasn't present alongside him to cheer him on for the most important fight of his life.

Seeing Geto interact with his best friend once again certainly warmed the readers' hearts. At the same time, it served as a painful reminder that both the beloved characters had made their exit from the story and would likely never interact with each other again.

Considering that this scene takes place much later on in the manga, fans of the character can expect to see him in a potential season 4 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. However, there's always a possibility that MAPPA might include a brief appearance from Geto Suguru in a flashback scene due to his popularity.

Final Thoughts

Geto Suguru is one of the most important characters of the story, whose death is mourned by fans to this day. While he may not make his return to the story anytime soon, his presence in the Hidden Inventory arc before his downfall is cherished by fans all over the world.