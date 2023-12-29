Fans worry about Jujutsu Kaisen animators as MAPPA announces Culling Game arc right after season 2

Over the past couple of months, MAPPA Studios has been criticized by anime fans all over the world after the Jujutsu Kaisen animators exposed the terrible working conditions they have to deal with regularly.

MAPPA Studios' reputation was undoubtedly tarnished by allegations of treating their employees poorly and overworking them to the point that they have breakdowns on social media.

However, these issues went unaddressed by the animation studio, which recently announced a third season for Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen anime immediately after the conclusion of its second season. While the fans were certainly excited to see the Culling Game arc get adapted into the anime, the majority of them expressed their concerns for the Jujutsu Kaisen animators following the announcement.

Fans are concerned for Jujutsu Kaisen animators following MAPPA's announcement of the Culling Game arc

Expand Tweet

By now, the majority of fans are aware of the plight of the Jujutsu Kaisen animators, who spoke out against MAPPA Studios for the inhuman working conditions faced while working on Gege Akutami's magnum opus. Some of them have openly expressed their disdain for the animation studio, even going so far as to quit their jobs and vowing never to work with them again.

However, the Jujutsu Kaisen animators somehow managed to provide a fitting conclusion to the second season of the anime amid all the controversy. Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen came to an end on December 28, 2023, with its 23rd episode, following which MAPPA immediately announced a third season of the anime, which would adapt the highly anticipated Culling Game arc of the manga.

While this announcement has generated an immense amount of hype and excitement among the fans of the series, the majority of them were visibly concerned for the Jujutsu Kaisen animators. As things stand currently, it doesn't seem like MAPPA is willing to change their working conditions and provide a reasonable working schedule to their employees.

Expand Tweet

Thereby, it is unlikely that things are going to improve for the MAPPA employees in the near future. This has led to growing concern for the workers, as the animation studio seems to be picking up even more projects than before.

During the airing of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, it was reported that several episodes were being animated hours before their release, which gave fans a glimpse at how bad things were at MAPPA.

The Culling Game arc of the series is one of the most anticipated arcs of the manga. It features several exhilarating fights and action sequences that generated an immense amount of hype among fans when they first released. Although fans certainly cannot wait to see the upcoming arc get adapted into the anime, they are more concerned about the welfare of the Jujutsu Kaisen animators.

Fans react to MAPPA announcing Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

Fans express their concern for the Jujutsu Kaisen animators (image via Sportskeeda)

Several fans have taken to social media to urge MAPPA to improve the working conditions of their employees and provide them with ample time to perfectly adapt the Culling Game arc. As seen in the second season of the anime, the animators can certainly do wonders if provided with a reasonable working schedule.

Fans call for MAPPA to provide their employees with a break after Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (image via Sportskeeda)

Meanwhile, other fans tried to find humor in the situation by joking about how the Jujutsu Kaisen animators would not be allowed to leave the studio once production begins on the third season of the anime. Some people even pleaded with the animation studio to allow their workers to go back to their homes during the vacation and see their families.

Final Thoughts

Now that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is officially over, fans are looking back on the Shibuya Incident arc and thanking the animators for bringing the game-changing arc to life. Despite their concerns for the welfare of the MAPPA employees, fans are excited to see the Culling Game arc get adapted into the anime.