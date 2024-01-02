Jujutsu Kaisen fans have found their next Gojo in a character nobody imagined 

The death of Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo has left an unfillable void in the anime industry. Fans of the massively popular character have been holding on to hope that he will return to the story sooner or later despite suffering an injury that would require nothing less than a miracle to recover from.

As fans continue to mourn Gojo's death to this day, others have been trying to find any possible resemblance of the character in other manga and anime series. While there are always some similarities between different characters in the animanga industry, fans have already found the character they believe is the "next Gojo."

Fans compare Kei Uzuki from Sakamoto Days to Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo is, without a doubt, the most popular character in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. His death in the manga shocked fans, who expected him to emerge victorious in his battle against Sukuna.

Gojo's reassuring and cheerful personality was one of the many reasons the Jujutsu Kaisen fans were so attached to him. Furthermore, his confidence in his abilities and over-the-top goofiness made for several memorable moments.

On the other hand, Kei Uzuki is one of the primary antagonists of the fan-favorite Sakamoto Days manga. He is a cold-blooded killer who's infamous for mercilessly slaughtering a quarter of Japan's assassin industry.

Furthermore, in one of his worst actions in the manga, Uzuki threatened to harm Taro Sakamoto's daughter if the latter continued refusing to fight him. It showed just how far he was willing to go to get the (former) World's Best Assassin to fight him.

The striking difference between Sakamoto Days' Kei Uzuki and Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo is as clear as night and day. Uzuki's cold and ruthless demeanor contrasts Gojo's cheerful and caring personality.

The only similarity between the two would be in their appearances, as Uzuki bears a striking resemblance to Gojo. Both characters are portrayed as white-haired, blue-eyed, and exceptionally strong individuals in their respective series.

This similarity in their appearances has led some fans to compare the two characters, with some proclaiming that Uzuki was the 'next' Gojo. However, many fans quickly pointed out that the only thing they had in common was their appearance. Other than that, they were extremely different individuals with separate goals, personalities, and attitudes.

Fans react to the comparison between Satoru Gojo and Kei Uzuki

Many fans had a huge problem with this comparison because Uzuki was quite literally the exact opposite of Gojo. The latter was someone who went out of his way against the higher-ups of the Jujutsu society to save students like Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori from execution and served as a mentor to them throughout the series.

On the other hand, Uzuki would go so far as to harm a person's family just to suit his purpose. As such, the vast difference between these two characters is evident. Thereby, fans claim that it is pointless to compare the two, considering how they differ in their motivations, morals, and objectives in their respective series.