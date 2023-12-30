Jujutsu Kaisen: The Difference between Todo and Choso's brotherhood with Yuji, explained

It goes without saying that Yuji Itadori from the Jujutsu Kaisen series is probably one of the friendliest anime characters of the new generation. Possessing an extremely likeable and silly personality, Itadori is a highly regarded character in the anime community. As such, it's easy to imagine him getting along with just about anyone in the seires.

That said, some characters take their friendship with Itadori a bit too far, as seen in Aoi Todo's case. During his first encounter with Itadori, Todo instantly bonded with him due to similarities in their interests, going so far as to declare him as his own brother.

Interestingly, in episode 22 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, there was yet another character who declared Itadori to be his brother. This was none other than Choso, who almost left the former at death's door during their fight earlier. With both Choso and Todo considering Itadori to be their brother, what exactly is the difference between their so-called "brotherhood"?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from episode 22 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and the manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Explaining the difference between Aoi Todo and Choso's relationship with Yuji Itadori

Aoi Todo and Yuji Itadori's bizarre yet adorable, brotherly relationship began way back in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1. During their first encounter in episode 15 of the first season, Todo bonded with Itadori over the similarities in their preferred type of women.

In one of the most memorable moments of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1, fans saw Todo creating an entirely different high school backstory for Itadori and himself in his imagination, where the two of the were extremely close friends. Following that, Todo declared that, from that moment onwards, Itadori was his best friend who even protected him from the rest of the Kyoto High students, who were trying to harm the protagonist.

Eventually, Todo went on to teach Itadori about the basics of Cursed Energy and how to control it during their fight as well. Thereby, Todo played a significant part in Itadori's progress as a Jujutsu sorcerer, which was later acknowledged by Satoru Gojo as well.

Todo's encounter with Itadori made him a huge favorite among fans, who appreciated the hilarity of his new-found relationship with the latter. He went on to save Itadori's life on several occasions, with the most recent one being when he saved the latter from certain death at the hands of Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Furthermore, Todo played a crucial part in defeating Mahito as well, by assisting Itadori in landing a devastating attack on the Cursed Spirit that left him at death's door. Although he himself suffered grave injuries that threatened his career as a Jujutsu sorcerer, Todo made sure that he helped his "brother" succeed in his place.

Meanwhile, in episode 22 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, there was yet another major plot twist that left viewers speechless. The Death Painting Choso was revealed to be the son of Noritoshi Kamo (Kenjaku), who was currently in possession of Suguru Geto's body.

Although he previously held Itadori accountable for the death of his brothers, Choso came to the realization that the man who was actually responsible for their deaths was none other than Kenjaku himself. He connected the dots and figured out that Itadori was actually his brother, due to a connection that he felt to him when the latter was close to dying.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, it was eventually confirmed that Yuji Itadori and Choso were, in fact, actually related to each other. Both of them were creations of Kenjaku, who had planned out their existences for the fulfillment of his own schemes.

Since joining Itadori and his comrades at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Choso decided to accept his responsibility as the former's older brother and stick by his side from thereon. The two have gotten much closer to each other in the manga, as Itadori discovered that he was actually related to Choso and felt a tremendous amount of guilt for killing his brothers, Eso and Kechizu, earlier in the story.

Itadori eventually considered Choso to be his older brother after seeing the latter risk his life to protect him. The two share an undeniable bond as half-brothers, due to both of them being sons of Kenjaku.

Therefore, the difference between Todo and Choso's brotherhood with Itadori should now be clear to fans. While Todo and Itadori's brotherhood can be described as nothing more than close friendship between the two, the latter shares an actual brotherly relationship with Choso.

Final Thoughts

Although Aoi Todo and Yuji Itadori are not actual brothers in the Jujtusu Kaisen series, the two share an undeniable bond that closely resembles actual brotherhood.

Todo feels a brotherly attachment to Itadori due to the similarities in their interests, whereas Choso's attachment to Itadori is blood-related.