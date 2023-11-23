Jujutsu Kaisen: After Geto, Gojo might be Kenjaku's next victim

By now, every fan of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is familiar with the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku, who took control of Suguru Geto's body and is currently the main antagonist of the story. He possesses a unique Cursed Technique, which allows him to take control of the body of any person by swapping brains.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

With this powerful ability, Kenjaku has managed to stay alive for over 1000 years, going from one body to another. He is now in possession of Suguru Geto's body and has used it to his advantage in many ways, as seen throughout the series. Now that Satoru Gojo is currently dead in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, fans are speculating if Kenjaku could take control of Gojo's body to achieve his goals.

Will Kenjaku take control of Satoru Gojo's body in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

The state of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been in absolute chaos until now. On the one hand, Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma are face off against Ryomen Sukuna, while elsewhere, Takaba took on Kenjaku in a rather bizarre fight. With Kenjaku seemingly dying at the hands of Yuta Okkotsu, as per the recently released raw scans of chapter 243 of the manga, fans are finally breathing a sigh of peace.

However, the fact that Kenjaku died so easily in a sneak attack doesn't sit right with fans. As he was moments away from his supposed death, Kenjaku said that his will and desire would be inherited. These words might be the foreshadowing of a sinister backup plan he might have prepared in case he ever met his demise.

A popular theory suggested that Kenjaku might even try to take over Satoru Gojo's body, which is supposedly still lying unattended in Shinjuku. It's unclear as of now if Gojo is actually dead or not, as some fans believe that their favorite blindfolded Sensei is still somehow clinging to his life. However, if Kenjaku managed to take possession of Gojo's body, the consequences would have been severely catastrophic for all Jujutsu sorcerers.

Although it makes for an interesting speculation, the chances of this scenario happening are highly unlikely for two reasons. First, it has been stated by series creator Gege Akutami himself that it would be impossible for Kenjaku to take over Gojo's body. Second, Kenjaku is likely dead or is at death's door in the latest chapter of the manga. Even if he were able to switch bodies, Yuta would likely finish him off before that.

Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

However, that's not to disregard Kenjaku's seemingly last words. He is the main antagonist of the series and likely wouldn't go down without a backup plan in place. Kenjaku has been shown to be extremely strategic and cunning, even to the point where he has been able to avoid death for a long time and manipulate several events that have taken place in the story.

The theory of Kenjaku potentially taking over Gojo's body is popular in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. The mere thought of him taking over the body of someone as powerful as Gojo could likely mean the end of the series itself. However, since the series creator has himself debunked the theory, it will likely not happen anytime soon.

To conclude

Kenjaku's goal in the Jujutsu Kaisen series is to evolve the human race through cursed energy in hopes of bringing a Golden age of Jujutsu sorcery, similar to the Heian Era. To achieve his goal, he has gone to the most extreme of lengths and has taken such drastic measures that most villains would never dream of.

It might be possible that he would return to the series in some manner following his apparent death at the hands of Yuta Okkotsu. Considering that Gege Akutami likes to surprise viewers with his unpredictable storytelling style, it's possible that Kenjaku might have one last trick up his sleeve to return to life somehow and carry on his goals.

