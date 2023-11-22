Sasuke all set to become the next Gojo in Boruto (and the latest chapter confirms it)

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4, the manga series finally confirmed Sasuke Uchiha's status. After seemingly getting bitten by one of Code's Claw Grimes, the Shinobi had been turned into a tree. As a result, one of the humanoid God Trees ended up looking like Sasuke.

While fans were glad that Sasuke was still alive, many believed that his character was being wasted. Fans could have possibly seen the series protagonist team up with his master in the new manga. Unfortunately, similar to the case of Naruto, the manga creators made Sasuke unavailable in the story.

However, rather than calling him "wasted," Sasuke's status might somewhat be similar to that of Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

How is Sasuke set to become the next Gojo in Boruto?

Due to the developments in the Naruto manga, it became quite established that both Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha were the strongest shinobi in the world. With this fact in place, it would have been very difficult for Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto and his team to create a manga based on the next generation of Shinobi, considering that any big threat could be dealt with by either of them.

It was also evident in the anime, as Naruto and Sasuke would end up rescuing the next generation of Shinobi. While fans were amazed to watch the adult versions of their favorite shinobi duo fight, such developments were contrasting to the idea of the Boruto manga. Considering that the new manga was about the upcoming shinobi, the series needed to focus on them.

That is the reason why the story was tailored in such a way that both Naruto and Sasuke got seemingly nerfed in Boruto's first manga series but later got completely removed from the equation in the second series. The only good aspect of the situation is that fans were led to believe that the two characters would be killed, however, fortunately, they were just "sealed" away.

It is a similar situation to what happened with Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen. Gojo was known as the strongest sorcerer after possessing both the Six Eyes and the Limitless Technique.

This situation made it very difficult for the plot to move forward, as any big threat could essentially be eliminated by him. Hence, having him in action would have made the other characters, including the series protagonist Yuji Itadori, obsolete.

To fix this, Jujutsu Kaisen manga creator Gege Akutami devised a plot point that saw Satoru Gojo get sealed away inside the Prison Realm by Kenjaku. Doing so eliminated his presence without even having to get him defeated by someone strong. This saved the manga creator a lot of time trying to justify another character's strength that managed to defeat Gojo.

Hence, it can be confirmed that Sasuke Uchiha is set to be the next Satoru Gojo of the Boruto manga. Both characters are essentially the protagonist's teachers and the person the protagonist can rely on. Eliminating their presence left the protagonist to figure things out on their own, forcing them to become stronger and garner some character development.

That said, this could also mean that Sasuke could possibly return to the manga in the future and fight a menacing opponent at the time.

