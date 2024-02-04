Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249: Yuta's Domain Expansion revealed as he and Yuji's fight vs Sukuna begins

Earlier this weekend, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 was officially released, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori versus Ryomen Sukuna. The issue also gave a brief flashback to the final moments of Kenjaku and Yuta’s conflict, which ended with the latter seemingly killing the former for good.

However, the true highlight of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 is the reveal of Yuta’s Domain Expansion, which excitingly kicks off the fight between the Tokyo High pair and Sukuna. Likewise, their plan to defeat Sukuna and rescue Megumi Fushiguro is revealed by the issue’s end, which sees Yuji playing a key part in saving his friend’s life.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 finally gives Yuji the chance at Sukuna he’s always wanted

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249: Flashback finale

Kenjaku's death is seemingly confirmed in the opening scenes of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 began with a flashback to the final moments of Yuta Okkotsu and Kenjaku’s fight, starting with the latter’s claim that his will shall be passed on. Yuta then senses something and calls out for Rika, realizing that Kenjaku lost control of his Cursed Spirit manipulation upon decapitation, meaning the Cursed Spirits are now rampaging.

A group of them flies out from the nearby forest at Yuta as he says this, but he deals with this group fairly easily. Rika, meanwhile, heads to a nearby bridge leading out of the forest in order to stop a different group of Cursed Spirits from causing more casualties elsewhere. Both are able to deal with their respective groups of Cursed Spirits as Kenjaku tells Kogane to add a rule.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 sees Kenjaku give Megumi Fushiguro, or Sukuna, the authority to begin the merger between Tengen and humanity. Yuta finds Kenjaku atop what looks like a tree made of solid Cursed Energy as he says this, hearing Kogane confirm that the rule has been successfully added as he approaches.

The full consequences of Riko Amanai's death finally come to light in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Kenjaku comments on how he needs some insurance, also revealing that Sukuna has undergone the succession ritual. He adds that all that remains is for the King of Curses to become the parent of the ritual via the Culling Game, as it’s revealed that an embryo of Tengen is within the tree of Cursed Energy Kenjaku’s head is hanging from.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 sees Yuta recognize the embryo as Tengen, and it likewise recognizes him before bursting out of its cocoon and flying away. Yuta then stabs Kenjaku through the brain, all but certainly killing him for good. Kenjaku’s final words see him say he hasn’t had a thousand years of fun, but he’s happy that the last person he fought was Fumihiko Takaba.

Kenjaku says that it’s up to them now, commenting that he’s sure it’ll be fun as the issue returns to the present. Yuta, Rika, and Sukuna are all staring at each other, while Yuta notices that Sukuna’s Reverse Cursed Technique has returned. Likewise, it’s only a matter of time until he can use his Domain Expansion again.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249: Making up for mistakes

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 then sees Yuta lament the death of Hiromi Higuruma, attributing it to the fact that he wasn’t here. He questions if he should have stayed here and offered his full support to the Executioner’s Sword plan, or if Maki should’ve dealt with Kenjaku. He begins attributing his need to deal with Kenjaku to the horde of Cursed Spirits, and how Rika’s powers would be invaluable in dealing with them.

As he says this, he rushes at Sukuna, with Rika seemingly blocking Sukuna’s vision from Yuta’s attack. However, Sukuna dodges it nonetheless, “grabbing” the blade by using precise miniature slashes like a chainsaw. Yuta then drops his sword and punches Sukuna in his second mouth as Rika also rushes at him, forcing all of his hands to be otherwise occupied.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 sees Yuta take a swing at Sukuna with his sword, but the King of Curses dodges. As Rika and Yuta both swarm Sukuna, Yuta realizes that he’s just making excuses and that he went to kill Kenjaku because he wanted to kill Kenjaku himself. Likewise, he calls this whole situation his fault, deciding to activate his Domain Expansion and end the fight here likewise.

Yuta’s Domain Expansion is revealed as All-Encompassing Unequivocal Love, with the Domain itself being a graveyard of swords and what appear to be ruined shinto gates or crucifixes. Sukuna immediately activates Hollow Wicker Basket with one of his two mouths and two of his four arms in order to cancel out the Domain’s sure-hit effect.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 then sees Yuta pick up one of the swords and use it on Sukuna, using Takako Uro’s Thin Ice Breaker technique as a result. Sukuna immediately begins recognizing Yuta and Yuji’s plan, confirming that Yuta’s Cursed Technique is Copy via Megumi’s memories.

He correctly deduces their plan of keeping half of his arms and mouths busy via the constant use of Hollow Wicker Basket in order to avoid being struck by Angel’s Cursed Technique. Likewise, Copy is liberated from all its usual restrictions within Yuta’s Domain, allowing him to constantly bombard Sukuna with attacks.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 sees Sukuna reveal that Yuji is actually the key to this plan, via his Cursed Technique which will tear Sukuna from Megumi’s body. Yuji is seen with a determined look on his face as Sukuna says this. The chapter ends with Sukuna applauding Yuji finally having a role for himself as the issue comes to an end.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249: In summation

Overall, the latest entry in author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series is an incredibly exciting one, if only for the reveal of Yuta Okkotsu’s Domain Expansion. However, the key involvement of Yuji Itadori in the plan to defeat Sukuna and rescue Megumi Fushiguro is also a major highlight.

Likewise, Sukuna being almost impressed with the pair’s plan in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 is also exciting, seemingly cementing Satoru Gojo’s opinions on the pair as fact. While they haven’t surpassed their late teacher yet, they seem to be on the way to doing so based on Sukuna’s reaction to their current plan of attack.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.