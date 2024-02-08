Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta copying Sukuna's attacks changes the game completely

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 spoilers were released on February 8, 2024, and fortunately continued the Yuta and Yuji vs Sukuna fight. Although many fans expected the chapter to deliver Yuta's death or Yuta's last moments, it ended up being an even exchange between Sukuna and the Jujutsu High students.

Although Yuta's Copy Cursed Technique was previously thought to be quite restrictive with strict prerequisite conditions, chapter 250 only ended up leaving more questions about Yuta's ability to copy different techniques.

Disclaimer: This article contains Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 sets up Yuta to be even more overpowered than previously expected

Yuta Okkotsu as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu possesses a remarkable ability to replicate cursed techniques from other sorcerers. Previously, he had demonstrated this power by mimicking abilities such as Uro's Sky Manipulation and Inumaki's Cursed Speech.

While the specifics behind his ability remained unclear, it was widely speculated that Yuta's cursed spirit, Rika, needed to consume a body part of a sorcerer to access and replicate their cursed technique. This theory gained traction after Rika consumed one of Uro's arms, enabling Yuta to utilize Sky Manipulation.

Yuta and Rika as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

However, chapter 250 of Jujutsu Kaisen unveiled a surprising revelation regarding Yuta's copying ability. It was disclosed that Yuta had successfully copied numerous cursed techniques, including those of Uro, Inumaki, Dhruv, Charles Bernard, and Angel.

This revelation shattered the previous assumption that Rika needed to consume body parts for Yuta to replicate cursed techniques. Instead, it became evident that the criteria for Yuta to copy a cursed technique are more flexible than previously assumed.

Sukuna as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Notably, Yuta hadn't encountered Sukuna or witnessed his cursed technique prior to their confrontation in chapters 249 and 250. But he managed to copy Sukuna's cursed technique in chapter 250 itself. This realization implies that Yuta could potentially replicate even more formidable techniques, such as those of Higuruma or Hakari, to enhance his abilities.

The flawlessly replicated Cursed Speech of the Inumaki clan suggests that even clan-specific traits can be copied by Yuta, opening doors for him to utilize techniques like the Ten Shadows Technique. Moreover, considering Yuta's familial connection to Gojo and his capacity to observe Gojo's techniques, the possibility of him replicating Gojo's Infinity Technique cannot be disregarded.

Brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 spoilers

Yuji Itadori as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 spoilers feature Yuta and Yuji's relentless offense against Sukuna. Yuta deploys Rika-like shinigami missiles, followed by Uro's sky-bending cursed technique. Despite Sukuna's preparations, Yuta freezes him with Cursed Speech and lands a clean hit with Thin Ice Breaker. Rika joins the assault, prompting Sukuna's counterattack.

Sukuna acknowledges Yuta's prowess in casting advanced barrier techniques since his domain was only targeting Sukuna while disregarding Yuji. Yuta demonstrates his ability to copy cursed techniques, including Charles Bernard's technique, and anticipates Sukuna's defenses.

In a decisive moment, Yuta catches Sukuna off guard with his own "Cleave" cursed technique, leaving Sukuna's face sliced. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 spoilers culminate in Sukuna's face opening up with Cleave.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 will be officially released on February 11, 2024. The manga just came out of a break so it will be quite some time before it enters yet another break.