Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 is set to release on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 12AM JST. With Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori’s plan to defeat Ryomen Sukuna set, all that remains is to see if the pair can follow through on their intentions and succeed where their late mentor Satoru Gojo couldn’t.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 available as of this article’s writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when these will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events.

Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250, as well as speculates on what to expect in the issue and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 likely to see Maki Zen’in appear in the Sukuna fight as backup for Yuta and Yuji

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, February 12, 2024 at 12AM JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, February 11, 2024 for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, February 12, 2024, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, February 12, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, February 12, 2024

Chapter 249 recap

Yuji is set up for arguably his most important role in the series yet heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 began with a flashback showing the fallout of Yuta’s fight with Kenjaku, which saw the horde of Cursed Spirits under the latter’s control released. Thankfully, he and Rika dealt with them all and prevented any further casualties. Yuta then found Kenjaku’s severed head nearby a tree containing an embryo of Tengen, who escaped upon seeing Yuta. The flashback ended with Yuta stabbing Kenjaku through the brain, seemingly killing him.

In the present, Yuta recognized that Sukuna’s Reverse Cursed Technique and Domain Expansion were returning. He began blaming himself for the current situation with Sukuna, questioning if he should’ve stayed here and Maki dealt with Kenjaku. He told himself that Rika was needed to deal with the Cursed Spirits, but called this an excuse, admitting he wanted to be the one to defeat Kenjaku as he activated his Domain Expansion, Authentic Mutual Love.

The Domain Expansion caused a graveyard of swords to appear, with Yuta grabbing one and using it to attack Sukuna with Takako Uro’s Thin Ice Breaker. Likewise, this revealed the swords represented copied Cursed Techniques, and Yuta could use them without any restrictions while in the Domain. The chapter ended by revealing the pair’s plan is for Yuta to occupy Sukuna with the copies while Yuji’s Cursed Technique tears Sukuna’s soul from Megumi Fushiguro’s body.

What to expect (speculative)

With Yuji and Yuta’s plan revealed, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 is almost certain to begin with the two further executing and acting on this planned assault. Likewise, the two should be shown to be successful initially with Sukuna eventually landing a critical counterattack on one of the two.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 should then see Maki Zen’in enter the battlefield, as many fans are already expecting her to do at some point during this two-on-one fight. The chapter will likely end shortly thereafter, with Sukuna commending the Tokyo High Students for giving him a true fight following Gojo’s death.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.