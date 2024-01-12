Jujutsu Kaisen: Why does Toge Inumaki cough blood? His Cursed Technique and its drawbacks, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen explores the captivating world of curses through memorable characters and their mystical talents. None stand out more than Toge Inumaki, whose Cursed Speech ability has fascinated viewers. With a single utterance, he commands curses through his words alone. This anomaly leaves fans wondering what other mysteries his power and quiet persona hold.
Dynamic storytelling and intriguing personalities like Inumaki hook audiences into Jujutsu Kaisen's supernatural battles between sorcerers and malevolent spirits. Beyond the action, subtle characters expand the series' depth while keeping watchers guessing.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring the reason behind Toge Inumaki coughing up blood
Inumaki possesses a unique Cursed Technique where he speaks different words to create powerful attacks. This ability stems from the idea that the words he chooses can sway the minds and actions of others.
To safeguard those dear to him, Inumaki speaks in the form of food names. However, when he speaks properly, it greatly strains his throat, causing him to cough up blood. His power necessitates speaking in a specific tone and pitch, which places tremendous pressure on his vocal cords.
To prevent overly taxing his throat, Inumaki uses a numbing spray that eases his throat pain. This allows him to speak without discomfort and lowers his risk of coughing blood. This is just a temporary solution, and Inumaki must still take care while using his ability.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Toge Inumaki?
Toge Inumaki is a member of the Inumaki clan from Jujutsu Kaisen. This clan has a unique gift - they can control curses just by talking.
Inumaki's Cursed Technique is called Cursed Speech. It lets him influence people and curses through the things he says. The words that come out of his mouth carry specific meanings that can affect how others think and act.
Inumaki is a quiet guy who prefers using his ability over talking normally. He also shows strong loyalty towards his friends. He will do anything to protect them.
Final thoughts
Despite the downsides of his Cursed Speech, Inumaki remains dedicated to his comrades. He will do whatever it takes to protect his friends.
Inumaki continues playing an important role in Jujutsu Kaisen as a formidable member of the team. While keeping to himself most of the time, he demonstrates fierce loyalty through his actions.