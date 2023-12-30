How did Toge Inumaki lose his arm in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explained

The ending of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale has generated a massive buzz on the internet, with Yuta Okkotsu declaring to the higher-ups of Jujutsu Society that he would kill Yuji Itadori for turning Shibuya into a wasteland and also for what he did to his friend, Toge Inumaki.

The same scene then featured a shot of Inumaki, who was seen missing his left arm. Undoubtedly, this revelation has left fans perplexed, as they have taken to social media to ask questions such as, "How did Toge Inumaki lose his arm?."

Although Toge losing his arm was off-screened, the final episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 revealed how he met his cruel fate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Exploring how Toge Inumaki lost his arm in Shibuya

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale, Toge Inumaki was one of the casualties of Ryomen Sukuna's domain expansion in Shibuya. While trying to defeat Mahoraga and nullify the exorcism ritual, the King of the Curses demonstrated his domain, the Malevolent Shrine.

Notably, Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine domain had the immense capacity to cut anything within its 200-meter radius. As a result, when he unleashed his domain, he eradicated almost everything in its range, leaving Shibuya into a wasteland.

Malevolent Shrine, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Unfortunately, Toge Inumaki, who was patrolling and guiding the civilians to a safe place, was within the 200m range then. As such, he couldn't evade the Malevolent Shrine's wrath. The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale has revealed how Inumaki lost his arm as a consequence of that attack.

Since Yuji Itadori harbored Sukuna inside his body, the entire Jujutsu Society pointed fingers at the sorcerer. Notably, this was one of the reasons why Yuta Okkosu swore his allegiance to the higher-ups, declaring he would become Yuji's executioner and avenge Toge.

Yuta Okkotsu, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

However, the manga later reveals that it was a ploy on Yuta's part to get himself rid of the binding vow that was placed upon him by the Jujutsu Society's higher-ups. Yuta knew that Yuji wasn't guilty and didn't have control over Sukuna's actions.

In the end, Toge was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. He wouldn't have met his fate if he had been out of the 200m radius range of Sukuna's domain. Fortunately, Toge survived the attack.

While Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 didn't show how Toge evaded his certain death, he must have demonstrated his cursed speech technique to somewhat reduce the damage. Notably, Sukuna's domain expansion has a guaranteed-hit effect.

The fact that Inumaki survived after being hit by the Malevolent Shrine is remarkable and shows his expertise as a Jujutsu Sorcerer. Undoubtedly, he lives up to his rank as a Semi-Grade 1 sorcerer.

Toge Inumaki, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The beloved white-haired sorcerer hasn't had a major moment following the Shibuya arc. However, there's no doubt that he is a fan-favorite character, and that's a huge reason why Akutami may introduce him during a significant moment.

Conclusion

Toge Inumaki losing his left arm in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has caused an incredible buzz on the internet. Even though he didn't have a significant role in the Shibuya arc, fans' worry about his status shows that he is a beloved character in the series.

