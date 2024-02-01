Jujutsu Kaisen: Why is Rika called the Queen of Curses? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of interesting concepts and themes that fans love. That being said, there is no denying that volume 0, the original miniseries starring Yuta Okkotsu, was written when author Gege Akutami didn't have a long-term plan for the franchise. Therefore, the battle system wasn't well-defined and that is why Yuta's connection with Rika, the Curse who used to be his childhood friend, is a rarity in the series' canon.

Another rarity in Jujutsu Kaisen is the fact that Rika is called the "Queen of Curses", with Ryomen Sukuna, one of the main antagonists, known as the "King of Curses." However, there is a well-known explanation behind Sukuna's title because he is the strongest sorcerer of all time. What most fans don't know is why Rika has been granted that name, despite being very obviously powerful.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Rika is called the Queen of Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen

Rika got the title "Queen of Curses" from Suguru Geto in volume 0 of Jujutsu Kaisen. This was due to the latter being impressed by the former's power and wanting to capture her to execute his plans. It makes sense that Rika received such a unique title because she is a unique character who was cursed by Yuta Okkotsu when she died in a car accident, becoming a Curse and living attached to her friend.

The strong negative emotions that Yuta felt with Rika's death made her grow stronger as a Curse. Since she was attached to the latter, who was a gifted and powerful sorcerer with natural talent, her growth was even more notorious. That is why she is one of the strongest Curses in the series and why she serves such an important role in Yuta's life as they have been childhood friends.

However, at least based on what has been shown thus far in the series, there is nothing that suggests that Rika is as strong as Sukuna despite holding a similar title. There is a very good chance that the fight that has begun in the recent chapter 249, is going to settle that debate for good and determine who is the strongest between the two.

Can Yuta and Rika defeat Sukuna?

Yuta and Yuji might have a chance against Sukuna (Image via MAPPA).

Yuta and Rika began their fight with Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen 249, with the Special Grade sorcerer using his Domain Expansion for the first time in the series. While the battle has just begun, Yuta has managed to put up a good fight, and seems that he can give the King of Curses a run for his money. However, the former's plan also seems to involve Yuji Itadori.

Since Yuji's punches can reach a person's soul, the plan, at least on paper, is for Yuta to weaken Sukuna. Following this, the former is to hurt him enough with his fists so they can separate the King of Curses' soul from the body of Megumi Fushiguro. That way they are going to be able to save Megumi and also defeat Sukuna, who is, at least as of this writing, the last serious threat since Uraume could be easily handled by the remaining sorcerers.

Final thoughts

Rika was called the Queen of Curses by Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0 due to the former's power and capacity to adapt to a lot of different circumstances. She is also very powerful because of the extreme negative emotions Yuta felt when he cursed her and that attachment to the latter, an extremely powerful sorcerer, also gave her a boost in strength.