Jujutsu Kaisen: How does Yuta still have Rika? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 concluded on December 29, 2023, with the release of episode 23. The second season ended with Yuji Itadori marked for execution and Shibuya engulfed in cursed spirits, transforming the once-thriving area into a desolate wasteland. The gripping conclusion sets the stage for the impending chaos in Season 3.

The final episode of season 2 mainly adapted chapters 136 and 137 and some parts of chapter 139. Yuta Okkotsu and Rika made their much-awaited main series debut.

Yuta OKkotsu acted as the primary protagonist of the series's prequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, where his relationship with Rika Orimoto served as the main plot.

Disclaimer- This article contains massive spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The current Rika is only the husk of the previous one

Yuta Okkotsu as shown in the season 2 finale (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu and Rika Orimoto first made their debut in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, where it was revealed that the latter had become a cursed spirit that was attached to Yuta. However, towards the end of the movie, it is stated that Rika gets exorcised and her soul passes on.

But in the series' season 2 finale, when Yuta Okkotsu made his actual debut in the main series, he is shown with Rika, who is still serving as his shikigami. This has led many fans to question how Yuta still had access to Rika since she was stated to have been exorcised.

Yuta Okkotsu along with Rika as shown in the movie (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The explanation lies in the evolution of the Rika cursed spirit. While Rika Orimoto's spirit finds closure after the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the cursed spirit Rika persists. The cursed spirit Rika transforms into sentient storage with its own will, detached from Rika Orimoto's soul. This unique entity allows Yuta to store cursed energy reserves, techniques, and weapons, functioning as both a storage and combat partner.

Rika's sentience enhances Yuta's combat prowess, offering flexibility as she can independently execute attacks based on his instructions. Though not as overwhelmingly potent as portrayed in the movie, this transformed cursed spirit Rika essentially allowed Yuta to regain his special grade status in mere months after the events of the movie.

Yuji Itadori as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The present Rika in Jujutsu Kaisen is a cursed spirit shikigami, distinct from Rika Orimoto's actual spirit. This shikigami encapsulates the essence or feelings of Rika Orimoto, explaining its attachment to Yuta Okkotsu. Despite being a mere cursed spirit, the Rika shikigami's connection to Yuta is rooted in the emotional residue of Rika Orimoto's spirit.

Yuta Okkotsu made his impactful debut in Season 2, Episode 23, uttering the infamous quote, "I'll kill Yuji Itadori myself." This declaration positions him as a compelling antagonist for Season 3, although all of this is just a ruse for him to be able to fake Yuji Itadori's death.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

The anime has already been renewed for a season 3 following the finale of season 2. Season 3 will be adapting the Culling Games arc and will reveal a few secrets behind Yuji's parents. Many new characters like Hakari, Kashimo, and Higuruma will also be making their debut in season 3.