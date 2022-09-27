Where can you watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was one of the most successful anime movies that was released in 2021. Being a prequel to the first season, it was an important movie, as it did a pretty good job of providing context for certain characters, like Yuta Okkotsu. His name was mentioned a couple of times by characters like Panda, Fushiguro and Gojo, but fans didn’t really know who he was.

There was a lot of mystery surrounding Yuta because Gojo admitted that he had the potential to become a stronger jujutsu sorcerer compared to him. This intrigued a lot of people, and the ending was perfect since there were a few elements that not only tied the movie to the current timeline in the anime, but also teased the fans with a little information about the second season as well.

After its impressive run in theatres, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is finally available for streaming. Let’s take a look at the streaming platform, along with the cast and staff responsible for the production of this film.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 streaming platform

On September 21, 2022, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was included in the Crunchyroll catalog. Fans can watch this movie in both the original audio, as well as the English dub version. In addition to this, Crunchyroll also gained the additional rights to stream movies like Your Name. So far platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime haven’t announced anything yet, but fans can expect Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on these platforms as well in a few months.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 cast and staff

Cast

Yuta Okkotsu portrayed by Megumi Ogata

Rika Orimoto portrayed by Kana Hanazawa

Toge Inumaki by Kouki Uchiyama

Maki Zenin by Mikako Komatsu

Miguel portrayed by Koichi Yamadera

Gojo Satoru by Yuichi Nakamura

Geto Suguru by Takahiro Sakurai

Panda by Tomokazu Seki

Staff

Director - Sung Hoo Park

Script - Hiroshi Seko

Character Design - Tadashi Hiramatsu

Art Directo - Junishi Higashi

Muisc - Arisa Okehazama, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 plot

Yuta Okkotsu is a young boy, who is a victim of bullying. However, misfortune occurs to those that taunt him and cause problems, as he has access to a curse spirit. Yuta’s curse can be traced back to his tragic childhood, as he witnessed the death of his dear friend, Rika Orimoto. Upon becoming a curse, she threatens anyone that decides to cause harm to Yuta. This is a unique situation that Gojo Satoru is informed of.

He meets Yuta and understands his problem, offering a solution- to utilize his powers and use it for good deeds. Soon Yuta is admitted to the Tokyo Jujutsu High, and joins Panda, Inumaki Toge and Maki’s class. He struggles to mingle with his classmates, but they eventually accept him. During his missions, he is unable to utilize Rika’s powers, but a few violent outbursts grabs Geto Suguru’s attention. His aim is to get rid of every single person who is incapable of using curse energy.

Ghetto Suguru hatches a plot to gain Rika, a source of massive curse energy, which would help him carry out his genocidal plan of kiling all non-jujutsu users. Only Yuta and his classmates can put an end to Geto Suguru’s plans. Will they succeed in stopping this madman from carrying out his plan?

