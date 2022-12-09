Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Geto call Yuta a womanizer?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was one of the most awaited anime movies of this year. Following the success of the first season of Tatsuki Fujimoto's series, fans were waiting for the film with bated breath. When it did release, the community showed their loved by breaking records in Japan.

The movie featured a time before the events of season 1. Maki, Panda and Inumaki were first years under Gojo and Yuta Okkotsu was the new arrival. At the time, Suguru Geto was alive and was scheming to steal Yuta's cursed spirit, Rika. The two ended up battling at Jujutsu High and Yuta proved why he was worthy of being called second in power to Gojo.

However, during the fight, an exchange of dialogues took place which left fans scratching their heads. Yuta declared his love for Rika and kissed her (causing to attain an even more powerful form). That was when Geto called him a "womanizer" which led to fans questioning why he did so.

What was the reason Geto called Yuta a womanizer in Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

After Yuta kissed Rika, the exchange was as follows:

Geto: "You damn womanizer."

Yuta: "That's rude. This is pure love."

Geto: "Then this is justice."

Initially, many were of the opinion that Geto did so sarcastically. They felt that he himself did not believe in the cause he was trying to propogate, which was why he replied in that manner.

But the fact is that this remark was not sarcasm. The original Suguru Geto, as seen in the movie, was a firm believer in his ideals. He stood by his vision of a future where only Jujutsu sorcerers and curse users existed. He was not one to be shaken off them easily.

Him telling Yuta that a reason behind it. He believed that his plan was right and it was just. Similarly, he believed that destroying Yuta and capturing Rika, thus breaking their relationship, was also justice as Love was the real curse. This very statement was proved at the end of the film when Yuta set Rika's spirit free.

Did Yuta lose Rika after Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

At the end of the movie, Yuta realised that it was his fault Rika was stuck in that form. He had cursed her and because of that, she had been tied to him all that time. Deeply regretting his actions, he set her free. Her curse body melted away and the real Rika emerged as her spirit was freed.

However, he did not lose the curse Rika after Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Instead, Rika left the shell of the curse with him to keep him safe. Thanks to that, he was able to use Rika whenever needed. Later on, he trained himself and true enough, he was only behind Gojo Satoru when it came to Jujutsu.

