Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Toge Inumaki return after Shibuya Arc? Explained

The Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 saw the Jujutsu society suffer massive casualties following the destructive battles that took place in the city. While the fandom bid tearful goodbyes to several beloved characters who met their tragic end while fighting the Cursed Spirits, the fate of other characters was left ambiguous.

One of the fan-favorite characters whose whereabouts are currently unknown is Toge Inumaki, who was last seen evacuating citizens in the Shibuya district in episode 13 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Following the battles in Shibuya, which left the entire city in shambles, fans started to worry about Inumaki. They questioned if he made his return to the story at any point.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Toge Inumaki returns in chapter 220 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Expand Tweet

Fortunately for Toge Inumaki fans, he does return to the Jujutsu Kaisen series after the Shibuya arc. However, he remains absent from the manga for over 100 chapters and makes his return in a brief scene in chapter 220.

In the manga, it was revealed that when Sukuna used his Malevolent Shrine against Mahoraga, it resulted in the deaths of countless civilians. While evacuating the civilians, Inumaki was caught in the crossfire of the destructive battle and suffered grave injuries. Thankfully, he was able to escape with his life, albeit at the cost of losing one arm.

His survival was confirmed in chapter 137 by Yuta Okkotsu, who used the excuse of Yuji Itadori being the reason behind Inumaki losing his arm and decided to become his executioner.

Expand Tweet

However, it turned out to be a ploy to save Itadori's life, as Yuta later explained that the former was not accountable for anything that happened in Shibuya. Yuta empathized with Itadori, as he found himself in the same position about a year ago when he was a first-year student at Jujutsu High.

Inumaki, on the other hand, was absent for the majority of the Culling Games arc in the manga. It was not until chapter 220 that he finally made an appearance, much to the relief of fans. In the chapter, he is only seen for a brief moment alongside Panda. In chapter 221, however, he joins forces with his comrades in order to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm.

Interestingly, readers never got to witness the moment when Inumaki lost his arm in Shibuya, as it took place off-screen. Therefore, the anime is expected to take the same route as well.

Expand Tweet

Viewers will likely witness Yuta Okkotsu's return in Episode 23 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which would mark the end of the Shibuya arc. Considering that chapter 137 of the manga will certainly get animated in the upcoming episode, fans can look forward to getting the official confirmation of Inumaki's survival in the said episode.

However, it would certainly be a long time before he returns to the anime. Since he returned in chapter 220, it would certainly not be until a potential season 4 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime that fans see Inumaki on the screen again.

Final thoughts

While Toge Inumaki gets sidelined for most of the ongoing arc due to his injury, fans are relieved that the beloved character ended up surviving the horrific events of the Shibuya arc. That said, it will likely take several years until he returns to the anime due to the lack of confirmation regarding a potential follow-up season.