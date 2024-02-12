Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 is set to release on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 12AM JST. With Yuta Okkotsu revealing he somehow copied Ryomen Sukuna’s Cursed Technique in the last issue’s final moments, fans are incredibly desperate to learn of the next release’s events.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 available as of this article’s writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when these will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events.

Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, as well as speculates on what to expect in the issue and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 set to see Sukuna rage as Yuta oversteps his boundaries in copying Cleave

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, February 19, 2024 at 12AM JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, February 18, 2024 for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, February 19, 2024, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, February 19, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, February 19, 2024

Chapter 250 recap

Yuta Okkotsu shows just how bold he is heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 began with a brief explanation of Yuta’s Domain Expansion, Authentic Mutual Love, from the narrator. This transitioned into Yuta bombarding Sukuna with various Cursed Techniques while Yuji fought him in close combat. Rika also fought Sukuna up close, which overwhelmed Sukuna to the point of him revealing that his fight with Gojo has still left him unable to use his Domain Expansion or his Reverse Cursed Technique.

Rika then hucked Yuji at Sukuna while Yuta attacked him from the other side, successfully trapping him between the two. Yuji then put Sukuna in an armbar, in order to continue shaving away at the boundary between Sukuna’s soul and Megumi Fushiguro’s. Likewise, every hit he takes from Yuji drops his Cursed Energy output and limits his physical control. This was revealed to be the two’s plan, eventually forcing him to drop Hollow Wicker Basket.

This would result in Sukuna getting hit with the Jacob’s Ladder Cursed Technique, forcibly removing his soul from Megumi’s body. Yuta then used Cursed Speech on Sukuna to immobilize him, prompting Sukuna to then ask them what they’ve been up to the last month. Yuji said they’ve worked hard, while Yuta says they cheated. The chapter then ended with Yuta using Sukuna’s Cleave Cursed Technique on him, seemingly copying it somehow earlier in the fight.

What to expect (speculative)

With Yuta boldly using Cleave on Sukuna, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 is likely to open up with the latter being extremely enraged at this fact, likely retaliating in response while raging. This could even be revealed as part of Yuta’s plot, as he did specifically hope to get Cleave before rushing at Sukuna in his last attack.

Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 could see Maki Zen’in finally appear in an attempt to hit Sukuna with her Split Soul Katana Cursed Tool, which should free Megumi as well. However, it’s unlikely to go that smoothly initially, with the issue instead establishing that this will be Maki’s purpose in this fight.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.