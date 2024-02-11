Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250: Yuta copies Sukuna's technique as Yuji gets one step closer to saving Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 was released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu’s fight against Ryomen Sukuna. Especially exciting was the information fans received on Yuta’s Domain Expansion in the issue, which in turn set up an exciting possible development for later on in the fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 also ends on an extremely shocking note, seeing Yuta somehow copy Sukuna’s Cursed Technique while inside of his own Domain Expansion. Although no explanation is given as to how this was achieved in the latest release, fans can certainly expect it to be present in the next.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 sees Yuta somehow steal Sukuna’s cleave while inside his own Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250: Plans fully revealed

Yuta's Domain Expansion continues to be a thorn in Sukuna's side at the start of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 begins with its narrator explaining how Yuta Okkotsu’s Domain Expansion Authentic Mutual Love works. The Domain allows Yuta to choose any one of the Cursed Techniques he has copied and imbue it within the barrier as the Domain’s sure-hit effect. This confirms that Sukuna’s guess from the last issue regarding Angel’s Jacob’s Ladder Cursed Technique was accurate.

The narrator then explains that the rest of Yuta’s copied Cursed Techniques are scattered randomly among the katanas within his domain. Yuta is the only one who can utilize them, but he’s unaware of which katana contains which Cursed Technique until he grabs each one. Furthermore, while each katana can only be used once, their number is infinite, and the Techniques can be repeated from katana to katana (as seen later on in this release).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 then sees Yuta copy Dhruv Lakdawalla’s Cursed Technique, sending several Shikigami in the image of Rika at Sukuna. Yuji punches Sukuna from his side while Rika rushes in from above, forcing Sukuna to dodge. However, this triggers the inviolable barrier set up by the Shikigami and Dhruv’s Cursed Technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 confirms that Gojo's death was not in vain (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Yuta then takes to the skies while using Takako Uro’s Cursed Technique, as Sukuna muses on his current situation. He admits he’s still unable to expand his own Domain following his fight with Gojo, and that his Reverse Cursed Technique is still sluggish. He also reveals that his Cursed Energy reserves have also taken a hit, and that he likely matches Yuta in that regard at this point.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 then sees him add that maintaining Hollow Wicker Basket to avoid Jacob’s Ladder renders him unable to use the World Bisecting Dismantle after extending his Cursed Technique’s target. As he begins to muse on something else, Rika hurls Yuji at him as Yuta lands on the ground and attacks Sukuna with Uro’s Cursed Technique. Sukuna blocks both attacks, but this allows Yuji to place him in an armbar hold.

Finishing his thought from earlier, Sukuna points out that Yuji is using the same logic behind his effective attacks against Mahito. By sensing and aiming directly for the barrier between Sukuna’s soul and Megumi Fushiguro’s, he’s rousing Megumi’s soul and disrupting the harmony Sukuna is experiencing with his body currently.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250: Overwhelmed

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 then sees Sukuna reveal that every time he takes a hit from Yuji, his Cursed Energy output falls and his control of Megumi’s body weakens. Likewise, they’ll just chip away at him until he’s unable to use the Hollow Wicker Basket. This will in turn force Jacob’s Ladder to take effect, eradicating him and freeing Megumi.

Sukuna then blocks an attack from Yuta and grabs Yuji with each arm, beginning to use his Cursed Technique on Yuji at point-blank range. Yuta then uses Toge Inumaki’s Cursed Speech to stop Sukuna from moving, allowing him to follow up with Uro’s Thin Ice Breaker. This sends Sukuna flying, prompting Rika to follow up by knocking him into a building.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 then sees Yuji and Yuta rush at Sukuna, but he recovers in time to prevent another attack, blasting the pair with his Cursed Technique. Rike tries to attack while he’s distracted, but is unsuccessful. Sukuna then realizes that he needs to make direct contact with Yuji and Yuta to leave a fatal wound, just as it was with Ryu Ishigori.

Sukuna adds that this isn’t due to the effects of his fight with Gojo either, adding that all of the sorcerers have extremely tight defenses. He also points to Yuji’s learning Reverse Cursed Technique and that Yuta’s Domain has narrowed its sure-hit effect to apply to only Sukuna. He questions if Yuta was always capable of this due to how sophisticated a barrier technique it requires, before asking them what they’ve all been up to in the last month.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 hilariously sees Yuji respond with hard work and determination, while Yuta claims they cheated. Yuta then internally thinks that he and Yuji would have been annihilated in an instant if not for the aftereffects of Sukuna’s battle with Gojo. He then admits that they’re up against the strongest sorcerer, and laments what could happen if they don’t win right here, right now.

Rika, Yuji, and Yuta then all rush at Sukuna, where Yuta uses Charles Bernard’s G Warstaff to see into Sukuna’s future. Sukuna recognizes Yuta’s last ability as clairvoyance, while Yuji and Rika chain attacks off of Yuta’s initial hit. Sukuna then counts off all of the Cursed Techniques Yuta has used so far, questioning if he also has the Limitless but dismissing this due to lacking the Six Eyes needed to control it.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 sees Sukuna question if Yuta has played all of his cards, while Yuta thinks to himself that even he will be caught off guard by a Cursed Technique he hasn’t seen used. With a specific Technique in mind, Yuta grabs a new katana and luckily gets what he was looking for as he charges at Sukuna.

Using one of the katanas, he creates a space made with Uro’s Cursed Technique before stabbing the other katana through it at Sukuna. Sukuna grabs the blade, but Yuta then shockingly uses his own Cleave Cursed Technique against him. The chapter ends with Sukuna realizing this is his own Cursed Technique, seemingly confused and shocked by this turn of events.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250: In summation

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 is an exciting and enthralling installment for the series, largely thanks to how informative it is regarding Yuta’s Domain Expansion. The full elaboration on Yuta and Yuji’s plan is also welcome, and explains why the pair have chosen to take the approach they’ve been using so far.

The issue is also incredibly exciting in how it ends, with Yuta seemingly having somehow copied Sukuna’s Cursed Technique while inside his Domain Expansion. Fans will presumably get a full explanation of this in the next release, but it’s certainly a perplexing development given the information readers currently have.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.