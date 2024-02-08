Who is Dhruv Lakdawalla in Jujutsu Kaisen? Yuta's former opponent, explained

Despite the wide cast of characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, the name Dhruv Lakdawalla stands out a lot. The character previously appeared during the Culling Game Arc. However, as per the spoilers for the manga's upcoming chapter, Sukuna is set to recall the name as he counts the people's curse techniques Yuta copied to fight him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 will be released on Monday, February 12, 2024. However, the manga's spoilers emerged online days before its official release. The upcoming chapter is set to see Yuta and Yuji together fight against Ryomen Sukuna. While Yuta will use his multitudes of copied cursed techniques, Yuji will use his soul-shaking strikes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Dhruv Lakdawalla?

Dhruv Lakdawalla as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Dhruv Lakdawalla is a jujutsu sorcerer from the past who was incarnated by Kenjaku for the Culling Game. However, his incarnation during the Culling Game wasn't his first incarnation. At some point in the past, Dhruv incarnated himself. Thus, his appearance in the Culling Game was his second incarnation.

This meant that Dhruv Lakdawalla had previously passed away and found a way to cheat death, finding a way to incarnate himself post-death.

Kurourushi as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Dhruv Lakdawalla was certainly a very powerful sorcerer. This was evident from the fact that he managed to preserve his life across generations. The manga also explained that the sorcerer had once managed to single-handedly conquer Japan during the Civil War of Wa, the oldest recorded war in Japan. That just speaks volumes about his skills as a jujutsu sorcerer.

Additionally, he accumulated 91 points in the Culling Game. During the game, his powers saw him end up in a four-way tense deadlock in Sendai City. The situation was so tense that one of Dhruv's opponents, Kurourushi, decided to enter a dormant state until he died.

Yuta Okkotsu killing Dhruv in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Unfortunately for Dhruv Lakdawalla, his personality did not sit well with Yuta Okkotsu. Dhruv was attacking jujutsu sorcerers indiscriminately. Hence, he made himself a target for Yuta. While fans might have hoped to see Yuta fight Dhruv, the Special Grade sorcerer killed the sorcerer from the past in an offscreen battle.

The worst part about the battle was that Dhruv Lakdawallla was introduced and killed off in the same manga chapter. The odd part is that the two sorcerers had a difference of 56 points between them in the Culling Game.

What is Dhruv Lakdawalla's ability?

One of Dhruv's shikigami as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the jujutsu sorcerer may have several techniques, the manga only introduced fans to his shikigami. Dhruv had two types of independent shinigami. One of them was a grotesque giant rodent-like monster with larger jagged teeth, four eyes, and a tail that crawled along the ground using four legs. Meanwhile, the other, while not explained, might be a pterodactyl-like creature.

While Dhruv has already passed away, Yuta Okkotsu can use the old jujutsu sorcerer's powers through his domain expansion. Hence, fans could still witness the full potential of Dhruv's powers.