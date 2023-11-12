10 youngest Jujutsu Kaisen students, ranked

The fan-favorite anime Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a gifted high schooler who is thrown into the Jujutsu world after consuming a finger of The King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. After being saved by Satoru Gojo, he joins the Tokyo Jujutsu High, where he meets his fellow first-years, Megumi Fushiguro and Kugisaki Nobara.

Season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen introduced a bunch of students from various Jujutsu schools. The Tokyo Goodwill event saw the introduction of several new characters, including Aoi Todo and Mai Zenin. With such a diverse set of characters, a few stand out as the youngest and most promising students of Jujutsu High.

Top 10 youngest Jujutsu Kaisen students

10) Kasumi Miwa

Age: 17

Birthday: April 4, 2001

Kasumi Miwa as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Kasumi Miwa was introduced to fans in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen. She is a second-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High alongside Kokichi Muta and Mai Zenin. Her kind-hearted and often hilarious personality made her an instant favorite among fans.

Miwa's motivation to become a Jujutsu sorcerer comes from her sense of responsibility to provide for her family. Despite calling herself 'useless Miwa,' she is rather proficient with her sword. Her Shadow Style: Simple Domain technique allows her to effectively strike anything within a radius of 2.21 meters. She is also notably a huge fan of Satoru Gojo.

9) Kokichi Muta

Age: 17

Birthday: October 4, 2001

Kokichi Muta, aka Mechamaru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Kokichi Muta, also known as Mechamaru, was a second-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High. He was born with a Heavenly Restriction, which made his body really fragile. However, he had an immense amount of cursed energy. His cursed technique allows him to control robot-like Cursed corpses all over the country.

His first appearance was also during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, and his most memorable moment was during his fight with Panda. In season 2 of the anime, Mahito used Idle Transfiguration on Muta, which removed the Heavenly Restriction and gave him a healthy body. However, Muta immediately engaged in a fight with Mahito, which resulted in his untimely demise.

8) Panda

Age: Approximately 17

Birthday: March 5

Panda as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Panda was introduced to the viewers in the first season of the series. He is a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High along with Toge Inumaki and Maki Zenin. Although he looks like a giant panda, he is actually a friendly cursed corpse, who was created by the principal of Tokyo Jujutsu High, Masamichi Yaga. He has an enormous amount of strength and endurance and is able to exorcise curses with simple blows.

Panda's actual age and year of birth have not been yet confirmed in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, considering that he is a second-year student like Toge and Maki, his age can be estimated to be somewhere between 16-17 years.

7) Toge Inumaki

Age: 17

Birthday: October 23, 2001

Toge Inumaki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Toge Inumaki made his first appearance in the anime during its first season alongside Maki Zenin and Panda. He is a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High. Despite not speaking much, Inumaki has become a fan-favorite in the anime. His vocabulary is limited to rice-ball ingredients, which is due to his inherited cursed technique.

Inumaki's Cursed Speech technique infuses cursed energy with his words, which allows him to make others obey all of his commands. Although an overpowered technique, it comes with its fair share of drawbacks. Every time Inumaki uses the Cursed Speech, it takes a severe toll on his body.

6) Yuta Okkotsu

Age: 17

Birthday: March 7, 2001

Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu was the main protagonist of the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Currently, he is a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High and was training overseas alongside Miguel until the end of the Shibuya arc.

Yuta was already deemed as a special grade human when he joined Tokyo Jujutsu High due to the spirit of his childhood friend Rika, who has haunted him ever since her death. He eventually found a way to pass her on to the afterlife at the end of the prequel.

Yuta is considered to be the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, second only to Satoru Gojo. His cursed technique, called Copy, allows him to imitate any innate cursed technique without any significant drawbacks.

5) Mai Zenin

Age: 16

Birthday: January 20, 2002

Mai Zenin as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Mai Zenin, the sister of Maki Zenin, is a second-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High. Her first appearance in the anime was during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc in season 1. From her very first appearance, it was clear to fans that she was not on good terms with her twin and was constantly trying to get the better of her throughout the arc.

Unlike Maki, Mai has access to cursed energy and can use it to fight her opponents. Her cursed technique, called Construction, allows her to create an object from nothing. Although she doesn't possess many combat skills, she is an excellent marksman and uses her skills to target her opponents from afar.

4) Maki Zenin

Age: 16

Birthday: January 20, 2002

Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Maki Zenin is a second-year student at Jujutsu High. She makes her first appearance in the fifth episode of the first season of the anime alongside her classmates, Toge Inumaki and Panda. Despite possessing little to no cursed energy, Maki makes up for it with her immense strength, reflexes, and excellent combat skills.

However, Maki cannot see cursed energy without her glasses due to a failed Heavenly restriction, which did not succeed because her younger twin, Mai, was born with Cursed Energy. Due to this, the Zenin clan treated her like an outcast and deemed her worthless. However, Maki has proved on several occasions in the anime that she doesn't need cursed energy to be a Jujutsu sorcerer.

3) Nobara Kugisaki

Age: 16

Birthday: August 7, 2002

Nobara Kugisaki in season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara Kugisaki joined Tokyo Jujutsu High as a first-year alongside Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori. She is one of the three main characters of the series and is slightly older than her classmates.

Over time, Nobara has proved to be a capable fighter, utilizing her Straw Doll technique, where she uses a hammer and nails to fight cursed spirits. However, she is ranked as a Grade 3 sorcerer due to her inexperience as a Jujutsu sorcerer.

2) Megumi Fushiguro

Age: 15

Birthday: December 22, 2002

Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Fans of the anime were introduced to Megumi Fushiguro in the very first episode of the series. He is a first-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High and is under the guidance of Satoru Gojo.

Megumi is considered to be one of the most popular characters in the series. His stoic attitude and genuine compassion for others have made him a fan favorite. His Ten Shadows cursed technique, which is said to be one of the most powerful techniques in the Jujutsu world, allows him to summon different types of shikigami, each with different power levels.

1) Yuji Itadori

Age: 15

Birthday: March 20, 2003

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The protagonist of the series, Yuji Itadori joins Tokyo Jujutsu High as a first-year student alongside Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki. His positive and endearing personality made him a much-loved character.

Itadori strives to save everyone he possibly can and die a meaningful death where he is surrounded by his loved ones. He consumed Sukuna's finger in the very first episode in order to save Megumi and his friends from a powerful cursed spirit.

Itadori also possesses an immense amount of cursed energy due to the presence of Sukuna. He is also under the guidance of Gojo, who recognized him as one of the few people who could surpass him one day.

To conclude

All of the above-listed Jujutsu Kaisen students have a diverse set of skills and personalities that further add to the dynamic and intense world of the series. Possessing an immense amount of talent and abilities, some of the students even have the potential to surpass Satoru Gojo in the future.

As the title progresses, fans are eager to get to know the characters better and witness their development throughout the series. From Yuta Okkotsu to Yuji Itadori, every character has captured the attention of fans with their unique personalities and skills in battle.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.