Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi hits rock bottom quite literally in chapter 219

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 was officially released on Sunday, April 9, 2023, bringing with it a simultaneously exciting and disheartening update for the series. While fans saw Sukuna and Yorozu’s fight conclude, the final outcome was something fans were hoping against. Likewise, the official release has put this outcome in a new perspective with official, clean artwork.

It seems that Jujutsu Kaisen fan-favorite Megumi Fushiguro has finally reached the bottom of the abyss within Sukuna’s soul, as the King of Curses had always intended. It’s an incredibly disheartening moment for fans, who were hoping that Yorozu could prove victorious and subsequently create an opening for Megumi’s return.

However, this will most likely not be the case, with Megumi seemingly lost forever at the rock bottom of the abyss that is Sukuna’s soul. Follow along as this article discusses how and why Megumi has hit rock bottom, what could be next for the character, and briefly recaps the events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219.

Latest Jujutsu Kaisen issue cements Megumi’s soul having been fully sunken by Sukuna’s killing Yorozu

Brief chapter recap

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter began with a flashback to the Heian era, where fans saw Yorozu meet Sukuna for the first time. Fans also saw Sukuna’s full, original body for the first time in this scene. After having approached Sukuna in an attempt to confess her love, Yorozu is slashed and killed by Uraume instantaneously.

The issue then returned to the present, where Yorozu activated a Perfect Sphere and used it in conjunction with her Threefold Affliction Domain Expansion. However, Sukuna countered this with Mahoraga, who broke through both the Perfect Sphere and Yorozu’s Domain Expansion before attacking Yorozou herself.

Sukuna and Yorozu then briefly talked before Yorozu died, with the latter saying that she was happy to die at his hand. She also gave him something seemingly made with her Cursed Technique in her final moments, but fans didn’t get to see what it was.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 finished with a shot of Megumi Fushiguro, who appears to be at the bottom of Sukuna's soul now that his sister Tsumiki has been dead at his hands.

How and why Megumi is at rock bottom and what’s next?

Myamura @king_jin_woo It's even clearly shown in official chap that Megumi has indeed sunk helplessly to the bottom of the abyss It's even clearly shown in official chap that Megumi has indeed sunk helplessly to the bottom of the abyss https://t.co/HV5QJGtC7r

Since taking over Megumi Fushiguro’s body, Sukuna’s main goal has been to find and kill Yorozu, inhabiting Tsumiki Fushiguro’s body, by using only Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique. With this, Sukuna has created a scenario in which the still-conscious Megumi will be forced to accept that he and his body killed his sister with his own hands and Cursed Technique.

Sukuna’s goal in doing so was to completely eliminate any chance of interference or reclamation of control by Megumi in the future of Jujutsu Kaisen. This would be achieved by the emotional impact of Megumi knowing that he killed his own sister forcing his soul to sink deeper into the abyss that is Sukuna’s own overpowering and dominant presence.

With Megumi now having seemingly fallen to the absolute rock bottom of that abyss, readers are curious as to what’s next, if anything, for the fan-favorite character. One eventuality fans should be prepared for is that this is the last time Megumi will be seen in the series. While upsetting, this is far from unrealistic considering the current circumstances.

Felipe Souza @FelipeS74509522 @king_jin_woo I think tsu-sis will appear and speak to him like mai-maki she didnt even talked to him for years. I hope gege shows some heart and do this at least @king_jin_woo I think tsu-sis will appear and speak to him like mai-maki she didnt even talked to him for years. I hope gege shows some heart and do this at least

For the more optimistic Jujutsu Kaisen and Megumi fans, there are some scenarios that could see Megumi return and reclaim control of his body. The first step to this will undoubtedly be weakening Sukuna in some way, whether through combat or otherwise. Combat is seemingly the most likely avenue to reach this goal, but the possibility exists of a Cursed Tool or Technique arising which can better achieve this.

From here, the biggest issue is how to get Sukuna to fully relinquish control. Unfortunately, this will most likely fall on Megumi alone, who will need to overpower Sukuna’s soul to do so. The series could be setting this up by showing the light of day still reaching Megumi in the latest issue.

Assuming the light is representative of a position of dominant consciousness, this would suggest that hope still exists for the young sorcerer to return. However, this is purely speculative, with no true concrete evidence currently available in the series to support Megumi’s eventual return. Fans will simply have to wait and see what the future of the series brings.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes