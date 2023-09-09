Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's latest Mahito moment has fans debating if new art style is really different or better

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is starting the Shibuya Incident arc and the hype is at an all-time high because this is widely regarded as the series' peak. The recent episode saw Kokichi Muta, commonly known as Mechamaru, going up against Mahito, the Curse born out of human hatred, and the animation was heavily praised, although it did have its detractors.

One of the things a lot of fans noticed in this new season of Jujutsu Kaisen is the change in animation and art style. While Studio MAPPA is still in charge of this area, the truth is that the art has had a somewhat noticeable change, with lighter linework and a bit less tridimensional approach, which sparked discussions in the fandom, especially when Mahito did his Domain Expansion in the recent episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Reactions online surrounding Mahito's Domain Expansion and the animation in Jujutsu Kaisen

The fight between Mahito and Mechamaru was hyped from the very beginning because of one major reason: it meant that the Shibuya Incident arc was about to take place. While Studio MAPPA did a phenomenal job adapting this battle and the pain that Muta felt as he was dying against Mahito, most of the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom was having a debate about the quality of the animation.

It's no secret that MAPPA made some changes in the animation, having a lighter color palette and less intense linework - a stark contrast to what was delivered in season one. In that regard, while the quality is still top-notch, several fans have had discussions regarding which style suits the series more.

It's true that a difference in animation, even if executed by the same studio, can lead to some negative changes. After all, there is no denying that the series had a lot of success with the style that was presented in the first season, although it is also worth pointing out that experimentation is part of any artistic medium's road to growth.

Animation in the anime industry is always changing and Jujutsu Kaisen is a very good example of that. The Hidden Inventory arc, which focused on Satoru Gojo's past, showed that the series can still be adapted at a very high level while having clear differences from what was served in the previous season.

The story being told and the animation that fits with it best

Another element that should factor in these discussions is the type of story that is being told and what is demanded of the studio. It's no secret that the staff of studios such as MAPPA are being overworked and sometimes need to find a middle ground to deliver a quality product without being demanded so much that it can have long-term consequences on their well-being.

On that front, it has been debated that this change in animation has been two-fold: to ease the charge off the studio's shoulders and also to make the battle scenes flow a lot better. Jujutsu Kaisen is a battle anime, after all, and it means that they would want the animation to fit with the movements and kinetic energy of combat, especially in the Shibuya Incident arc, which has some of the best battles in the series.

Final thoughts

Be that as it may, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has had a phenomenal run so far. A lot of fans were extremely pleased with how Gojo's past was animated and the Shibuya Incident arc, judging by what has been shown so far, promises to be one for the ages if adapted correctly.

