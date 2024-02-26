Jujutsu Kaisen: How strong was Tengen in their original life? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series with a lot of lore that has never been fully explored, much to the fans' dismay, but if there is one character who defines several world-building elements in the story, that is Master Tengen. Initially a female sorcerer from several centuries ago, Tengen has become an entity that is essential to maintain barriers in the Jujutsu world and also needs the Star Plasma Vessel to do so.

Tengen has been a major player in Jujutsu Kaisen despite not appearing a lot in the story, even going as far as being the cause of the Hidden Inventory arc, involving Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto protecting the next Star Plasma Vessel. However, Tengen went through many different forms throughout the centuries, so many fans want to know how strong this character was back when she was a woman.

Explaining how powerful the original Master Tengen was in Jujutsu Kaisen

When she was a woman in her early life, there was no information on how strong Master Tengen was in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. At least when it comes to raw strength and stacking up against the most powerful characters in the story, there is no information regarding Tengen's abilities as a fighter. However, considering everything, the obvious assumption is that she was very powerful.

While the manga has never addressed Tengen's abilities as a fighter, it is easy to assume that she was very powerful because of her Cursed Technique, which allows her to create special barriers to keep Curses away. That is how Curses haven't reached Jujutsu schools and why Tengen is an important asset to the sorcerers.

Therefore, while that is not an offensive ability, it is a testament to Tengen's powers and how she became so important that she constantly switched vessels to keep going with her mission. But when it comes to her original life, there is not enough information to contrast and compare her power to other characters in the series.

Tengen's importance to the story

Another element of Tengen's abilities is immortality. However, that didn't keep her from getting older, and that is why she did the Star Plasma Vessel process, which involved using a special individual as her body to return to her physical prime. She has done this so many times throughout the years that she even lost her gender, according to her discussion with Yuki Tsukumo in the manga.

Tengen's importance to the Jujutsu Kaisen series is monumental when considering that it is through this character's Cursed Technique that the sorcerers' headquarters are safe from Curses. It also serves as a major storytelling tool. This is further emphasized in the Hidden Inventory arc since elements such as Gojo's ascendence to become the strongest and Geto's fall from grace were because of a mission protecting the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai.

Another major plot point in Jujutsu Kaisen involving Tengen was Kenjaku using this sorcerer's body to execute his merger in the Culling Game. Even in recent chapters of the manga, there has been some focus on Tengen, with Ryomen Sukuna actually eating it after he remained the last man standing against the sorcerers.

Final thoughts

There is no information on how strong Master Tengen was in her original life in Jujutsu Kaisen. The plot has not given a lot of attention to that particular question. However, it is easy to assume that she was fairly powerful when considering the full extent of her abilities.