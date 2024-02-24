Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi and Sukuna will inherit Kenjaku's will (& this theory proves it)

Jujutsu Kaisen is reaching its conclusion in the manga, but there are still some major plot points to address, such as what will happen to Megumi Fushiguro in the coming chapters. In chapter 251, it was revealed that Megumi had lost the will to live when Yuji Itadori reached out to the former's soul, although this moment also led to an interesting theory.

It has long been theorized in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom that Megumi will turn into a villain, although that may seem far-fetched. A recent analysis suggests that could happen based on recent events in the manga. That could have occurred because of Angel's ability, Jacob's Ladder, and how it could have led Megumi, Sukuna, and Master Tengen's souls to unite, perhaps what Kenjaku was aiming for.

Angel's Jacob's Ladder could have paved the way for Sukuna, Megumi, and Tengen's souls to blend in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

It has been established that Angel's ability, Jacob's Ladder, can nullify Cursed Techniques and every seal or barrier in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, including the ones between souls. In interviews, author Gege Akutami mentioned that each person's soul works like a domain in the sense they have barriers, and Yuji Itadori reached out to Megumi Fushiguro's soul because Yuta Okkotsu used Jacob's Ladder to break said barriers.

This scene of Megumi losing the will to live could potentially show that the barriers between Sukuna and Fushiguro's souls could be broken after Yuta used Jacob's Ladder. This means that Sukuna could reach out and blend his soul with Megumi, which could be very interesting when considering that the King of Curses also swallowed Tengen after Yuta killed Kenjaku.

If the manga confirms that the barriers between souls have been broken and anyone can reach the other, then that could potentially explain how Megumi, Sukuna, and Tengen's souls could merge into one. The potential outcome of this union is very hard to predict at the moment, but it is something that could happen based on established canon. It could confirm the theory of Megumi turning into a villain.

Megumi's role in the story

There is no denying that Megumi Fushiguro is one of the most divisive characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen series because he never lived up to his potential. However, this direction is likely what author Gege Akutami intended. Considering how Megumi's self-destructive nature was a running theme throughout the series, his lack of will to live in chapter 251 makes a lot of sense.

Megumi always struggled with his confidence issues, and this is something that Akutami seems to be exploring throughout the series. Fushiguro just wanted to save his sister, Tsumiki, but once Yorozu killed her, he murdered her while possessed by Ryomen Sukuna, something that truly broke his spirit in the process.

Now, the most interesting part is how Megumi's arc ends, especially after the revelation of chapter 251. That will be particularly interesting to see, especially considering that Yuji and Yuta wanted to save Megumi, but the latter didn't help him in the process.

A Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggests that Yuta Okkotsu's use of Jacob's Ladder could have broken the barriers between the souls of Sukuna and Megumi Fushiguro. This could allow their souls to merge, including Master Tengen's, because Sukuna ate the latter after Kenjaku was killed.